Europa League: five-goal thriller for Milan, Same old Fail for Everton

⏰#UEL Results! ⏰ Kyiv come from 2 down at ht to win 3-2! Were 1-0 down at ht on MD1 then won 3-1. 👏👏👏 DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/1F6yFGexzJ pic.twitter.com/iJcxhCGDuL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 28 septembre 2017

Olivier Giroud finally scored his 100th goal for Arsenal as they won o 4-2 over BATE Borisov at the Borisov Arena in Belarus last night. Arsenal goals were scored by Walcott in 2 occasions then Holding for his first ever Arsenal goal. The second half knew nothing special from the arsenal side as the team struggled to finish the game after Giroud’s goal at the beggining of the second half.

100 goals in 238 games for Giroud. Pretty decent for £12m. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) 28 septembre 2017

Very poor Everton !

#Everton are currently so one-paced and predictable that any side must fancy themselves against them. — Greg O’Keeffe (@GregOK) 28 septembre 2017

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said his team were “afraid to play proper football” as they conceded a late equaliser against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League yesterday.

The Toffees have one point from two games after Hector Yuste’s 88th-minute header earned him and his team an unlikely point.

Old Big Milan..

André Silva has now scored 4 goals in 2 #UEL group games for AC Milan. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #UEL pic.twitter.com/zIG7HD61Bq — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 28 septembre 2017

After scoring a hat-trick last time out against Austria Vienna, Andre Silva continued his very good form of goalscoring in the UEFA Europa League when he scored again for AC Milan against Rijeka:

Here are the top scorers in the competition so far

Aleksandr Kokorin, Zenit St Petersburg, 4 goals Alasanne Plea, Nice, 4 goals Andre Silva, AC Milan, 4 goals Diego Llorente, Real Sociedad, 3 goals Constantin Budescu, FCSB, 3 goals

