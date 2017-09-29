Europa League: five-goal thriller for Milan, Same old Fail for Everton

Author: Salma Sassi
29th September 2017, 1 PM UTC
Olivier Giroud finally scored his 100th goal for Arsenal as they won o 4-2 over BATE Borisov at the Borisov Arena in Belarus last night. Arsenal goals were scored by Walcott in 2 occasions then Holding for his first ever Arsenal goal. The second half knew nothing special from the arsenal side as the team struggled to finish the game after Giroud’s goal at the beggining of the second half.

Very poor Everton !

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said his team were “afraid to play proper football” as they conceded a late equaliser against Apollon Limassol in the Europa League yesterday.

The Toffees have one point from two games after Hector Yuste’s 88th-minute header  earned him and his team an unlikely point.

Old Big Milan..

After scoring a hat-trick last time out against Austria Vienna, Andre Silva continued his very good form of goalscoring  in the UEFA Europa League when he scored again for AC Milan against Rijeka:

Here are the top scorers in the competition so far

    • Aleksandr Kokorin, Zenit St Petersburg, 4 goals
    • Alasanne Plea, Nice, 4 goals
    • Andre Silva, AC Milan, 4 goals
    • Diego Llorente, Real Sociedad, 3 goals
    • Constantin Budescu, FCSB, 3 goals

