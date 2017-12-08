Europa League round of 32 draw line-up confirmed

The 32 clubs have been confirmed for the UEFA Europa League knockout stage. AC Milan, Gunners, Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, it will be amazing !

Next up is Monday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland, with the qualified teams divided into two draw pots. The 12 group winners and the four best third-ranked teams in the UEFA Champions League group stage are seeded. They will be drawn against the 12 group runners-up and the remaining third-placed UEFA Champions League sides.



Round of 32 draw pots

Seeded: AC Milan (ITA), Arsenal (ENG), Atalanta (ITA), Athletic Club (ESP), Atlético Madrid* (ESP), Braga (POR), CSKA Moskva* (RUS), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Lazio (ITA), Leipzig* (GER), Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS), Plzeň (CZE), Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP* (POR), Villarreal (ESP), Zenit (RUS)

Unseeded: AEK Athens (GRE), Astana (KAZ), Celtic* (SCO), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Dortmund* (GER), FCSB (ROU), København (DEN), Ludogorets (BUL), Lyon (FRA), Marseille (FRA), Napoli* (ITA), Nice (FRA), Östersund (SWE), Partizan (SRB), Real Sociedad (ESP), Spartak Moskva* (RUS)

* Transferred from UEFA Champions League

Répartition pour le tirage des 1/16e de finale de l'Europa League pic.twitter.com/uX375xsP6Z — Stats Foot (@Statsdufoot) December 7, 2017

Can teams from the same country be drawn together?

No. No team can play a club from their UEFA Europa League group or a side from the same national association, with other restrictions to be confirmed ahead of the draw.

When are the ties?

Games will be played in principle on Thursdays 15 and 22 February at 19:00CET and 21:05CET, with the exact schedule released after the draw. The seeded teams will be at home in the second leg.