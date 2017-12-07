Europa League - Wenger: "...Arsenal can win the Europa League "

After being already qualified for the round of 16 before facing Bate Borisov tonight, Arsène Wenger is optimistic about Arsenal chances at winning the Europa League for Arsenal.

“I say to myself, do we have a chance to win? Yes, so let’s try it. It’s like the FA Cup, we will now go into hard games. We will have to approach these meetings with the will to give everything. That’s why it was great to be able to give everyone some experience during the group stage. we will adapt according to the difficulty of the opponent and I will try to align a balanced team. Every game is a fight and no one is ruled out before every game. “