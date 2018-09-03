Exclusive: Senegal's Aliou Cisse talks about life after World Cup ahead of AFCON qualifiers [Football Planet]

After a dramatic exit from the World Cup in June, Karim Balde caught up with Senegal’s Aliou Cisse in Reims, France for a quick question and answer session concerning his post-world cup plans, ahead o

The 2018 summer football transfer market ended on August 31 in most European leagues and without a doubt, there were memorable transfers for African players. We have a report that explores Africa’s top movers who are going to play key roles in their new clubs.

After a dramatic exit from the World Cup in June, the Teranga Lions of Senegal are preparing for an AFCON 2019 qualifying clash when they travel to Madagascar this Sunday. Our Correspondent Karim Balde caught up with Aliou Cisse in Reims, France and he managed to have a quick question and answer session with him concerning his post-world cup plans.

Cisse drops Khadim Ndiaye dropped, Edouard Mendy called up

Still on Senegal, Horoya AC goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye who was between the sticks for Senegal during the World Cup has been dropped from Cisse’s 23-man squad for the qualifiers. Cisse has handed a maiden call-up for Reims goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Born of a Bissau-Guinean father and a Senegalese mother, Mendy told our correspondent Karim Balde why he first chose the Djurtus of Bissau, before opting to play for the Teranga Lions.

Relegated Stade d’Abidjan win Ivorian Supercup

Stade d’Abidjan won the Ivorian Supercup after trouncing Sporting Club Gagnoa 2-1 on Saturday at the Robert Champroux stadium in Abidjan. Stade d’Abidjan were initially supposed to play ASEC Mimosas who has formally written to the Ivorian football federation saying that they would not be taking part in the final. This forced the federation to replace them with second finishers of the Ivorian League Sporting Club Gagnoa.

Stade d’Abidjan finished the league in position 13 out of 14 and are therefore headed for relegation altogether.

Benin disqualified from U17 qualifiers over age fraud

The WAFU-B zonal qualifiers kicked for the AFCON 2019 kicked off on Sunday with a goalless draw between hosts Niger and Togo. But before the kick-off, Benin were disqualified from the competition over age fraud. After MRI tests were carried out more than half of their players failed the test. Niger, Burkina Faso, Togo, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire had one player each sent home. While all Ghanaian players passed the test. Beninese Football Federation termed the disqualification as a national shame and promised to take action against those responsible. Listen.

Yaya Toure returns to Olympiakos

Yaya Toure is not done yet. The 35-year-old midfielder received a warm reception from Olympiakos fans at their Karaskaikis Stadium on Sunday. Toure last played for Olympiakos in the 2005-06 season. He has been a free agent since leaving Premier League champions Manchester City at the end of last season.

