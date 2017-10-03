FIFA 18 - top 100 African players of the game

EA Sports Fifa 18 is out officially and to public since the 29th of Septembre. With many improvements and many features, it is considered as the most played football simulation in the world.
Our team decided to dig deep into the game and have a deep analysis and stats on the African players of in the game.
Here is our top 100 highest rated Africans in FIFA 18
|#
|Player
|Role
|Overall
|100
|Atsu
|RM
|75
|99
|Musa
|ST
|76
|98
|Dié
|CDM
|76
|97
|Traore
|CB
|76
|96
|Koné
|CB
|76
|95
|Kessié
|CM
|76
|94
|Konan
|LB
|76
|93
|Djilobodji
|CB
|76
|92
|Diop
|CDM
|76
|91
|Babacar
|ST
|76
|90
|Saiss
|CDM
|76
|89
|Ayoub
|CM
|76
|88
|Dirar
|RM
|76
|87
|Regattin
|LM
|76
|86
|Chahechouhe
|LM
|76
|85
|Duncan
|CM
|76
|84
|Ayew
|ST
|76
|83
|Benzia
|CAM
|76
|82
|Bensebaini
|CB
|76
|81
|Ghezzal
|RW
|76
|80
|Gradel
|CAM
|77
|79
|Kouyaté
|CDM
|77
|78
|Lemina
|CM
|77
|77
|Pogba
|CB
|77
|76
|Elneny
|CDM
|77
|75
|Abdennour
|CB
|77
|74
|Bastos
|CB
|77
|73
|Marega
|ST
|77
|72
|Sané
|CB
|77
|71
|Ndiaye
|CAM
|77
|70
|Diouf
|ST
|77
|69
|Sankharé
|CM
|77
|68
|Saivet
|CM
|77
|67
|Carcela
|RM
|77
|66
|Feddal
|CB
|77
|65
|Baba
|LB
|77
|64
|Partey
|CDM
|77
|63
|Hanni
|LM
|77
|62
|Ndidi
|CDM
|77
|61
|Choupo-Moting
|LM
|77
|60
|Chedjou
|CB
|77
|59
|Nyom
|LB
|77
|58
|Song
|CDM
|77
|57
|Diawara
|CDM
|77
|56
|Kaboré
|CDM
|77
|55
|Mbodj
|CB
|78
|54
|N’doye
|CM
|78
|53
|Ndiaye
|CDM
|78
|52
|Asamoah
|LB
|78
|51
|Mandi
|CB
|78
|50
|Aboubakar
|ST
|78
|49
|Bolasie
|RM
|78
|48
|Traore
|RW
|78
|47
|Khazri
|LM
|78
|46
|Adebayor
|ST
|78
|45
|Kaddouri
|CAM
|78
|44
|Onana
|GK
|78
|43
|Nkoulou
|CB
|78
|42
|Bony
|ST
|79
|41
|Doubmia
|ST
|79
|40
|Sané
|CB
|79
|39
|Boufal
|LW
|79
|38
|Amrabat
|RM
|79
|37
|Gyan
|ST
|79
|36
|Feghouli
|RW
|79
|35
|Ghoulam
|LB
|79
|34
|Moses
|RWB
|79
|33
|Luis
|ST
|79
|32
|Mexer
|CB
|79
|31
|Kalou
|LM
|80
|30
|El Ahmadi
|CM
|80
|29
|Boateng
|ST
|80
|28
|Ayew
|RM
|80
|27
|Bentaleb
|CM
|80
|26
|Kameni
|GK
|80
|25
|Traore
|RM
|80
|24
|Aurier
|RB
|81
|23
|Zaha
|RM
|81
|22
|Belhanda
|CAM
|81
|21
|Ziyech
|CM
|81
|20
|Boudebouz
|CAM
|81
|19
|Enyeama
|GK
|81
|18
|Eto’o
|ST
|81
|17
|Bakambu
|ST
|81
|16
|Seri
|CM
|82
|15
|Baldé Diao
|LW
|82
|14
|Slimani
|ST
|82
|13
|Brahimi
|LM
|82
|12
|Wanyama
|CDM
|82
|11
|Touré
|CM
|83
|10
|Gueye
|CDM
|83
|9
|Mahrez
|RM
|83
|8
|Matip
|CB
|83
|7
|Keita
|CM
|83
|6
|Salah
|RW
|83
|5
|Bailly
|CB
|84
|4
|Mané
|LW
|84
|3
|Koulibaly
|CB
|84
|2
|Benatia
|CB
|84
|1
|Aubameyang
|ST
|88