FIFA 18 - top 100 African players of the game

Author: akram krichen
3rd October 2017, 11 AM UTC
EA Sports Fifa 18 is out officially and to public since the 29th of Septembre. With many improvements and many features, it is considered as the most played football simulation in the world.

Our team decided to dig deep into the game and have a deep analysis and stats on the African players of in the game.

Here is our top 100 highest rated Africans in FIFA 18

# Player Role Overall
100 Atsu RM 75
99 Musa ST 76
98 Dié CDM 76
97 Traore CB 76
96 Koné CB 76
95 Kessié CM 76
94 Konan LB 76
93 Djilobodji CB 76
92 Diop CDM 76
91 Babacar ST 76
90 Saiss CDM 76
89 Ayoub CM 76
88 Dirar RM 76
87 Regattin LM 76
86 Chahechouhe LM 76
85 Duncan CM 76
84 Ayew ST 76
83 Benzia CAM 76
82 Bensebaini CB 76
81 Ghezzal RW 76
80 Gradel CAM 77
79 Kouyaté CDM 77
78 Lemina CM 77
77 Pogba CB 77
76 Elneny CDM 77
75 Abdennour CB 77
74 Bastos CB 77
73 Marega ST 77
72 Sané CB 77
71 Ndiaye CAM 77
70 Diouf ST 77
69 Sankharé CM 77
68 Saivet CM 77
67 Carcela RM 77
66 Feddal CB 77
65 Baba LB 77
64 Partey CDM 77
63 Hanni LM 77
62 Ndidi CDM 77
61 Choupo-Moting LM 77
60 Chedjou CB 77
59 Nyom LB 77
58 Song CDM 77
57 Diawara CDM 77
56 Kaboré CDM 77
55 Mbodj CB 78
54 N’doye CM 78
53 Ndiaye CDM 78
52 Asamoah LB 78
51 Mandi CB 78
50 Aboubakar ST 78
49 Bolasie RM 78
48 Traore RW 78
47 Khazri LM 78
46 Adebayor ST 78
45 Kaddouri CAM 78
44 Onana GK 78
43 Nkoulou CB 78
42 Bony ST 79
41 Doubmia ST 79
40 Sané CB 79
39 Boufal LW 79
38 Amrabat RM 79
37 Gyan ST 79
36 Feghouli RW 79
35 Ghoulam LB 79
34 Moses RWB 79
33 Luis ST 79
32 Mexer CB 79
31 Kalou LM 80
30 El Ahmadi CM 80
29 Boateng ST 80
28 Ayew RM 80
27 Bentaleb CM 80
26 Kameni GK 80
25 Traore RM 80
24 Aurier RB 81
23 Zaha RM 81
22 Belhanda CAM 81
21 Ziyech CM 81
20 Boudebouz CAM 81
19 Enyeama GK 81
18 Eto’o ST 81
17 Bakambu ST 81
16 Seri CM 82
15 Baldé Diao LW 82
14 Slimani ST 82
13 Brahimi LM 82
12 Wanyama CDM 82
11 Touré CM 83
10 Gueye CDM 83
9 Mahrez RM 83
8 Matip CB 83
7 Keita CM 83
6 Salah RW 83
5 Bailly CB 84
4 Mané LW 84
3 Koulibaly CB 84
2 Benatia CB 84
1 Aubameyang ST 88

