Back

FIFA extends ban on former Ghana football association boss

Author: Euronews
6th September 2018, 7 AM UTC
Nyantakyi in June said he had resigned after he was suspended by FIFA for possible ethics violations having been accused of taking kickbacks.

Former Ghana football boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA’s decision-making Council, will be provisionally suspended for an additional 45 days, FIFA said on Wednesday.

“During this time, Mr Nyantakyi will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level”, the world soccer’s ruling body added in the e-mailed statement.

Nyantakyi in June said he had resigned after he was suspended by FIFA for possible ethics violations having been accused of taking kickbacks.

REUTERS

Copyright -Euronews

See also

FIFA extends ban on former Ghana football association boss

Author: Euronews
6th September 2018, 7 AM UTC
Nyantakyi in June said he had resigned after he was suspended by FIFA for possible ethics violations having been accused of taking kickbacks.

Former Ghana football boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, a member of FIFA’s decision-making Council, will be provisionally suspended for an additional 45 days, FIFA said on Wednesday.

“During this time, Mr Nyantakyi will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level”, the world soccer’s ruling body added in the e-mailed statement.

Nyantakyi in June said he had resigned after he was suspended by FIFA for possible ethics violations having been accused of taking kickbacks.

REUTERS

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Stampede at Madagascar – Senegal AFCON qualifiers, dozens injured

Author: Euronews
9th September 2018, 10 AM UTC
The incident is said to have happened due to a rush to enter the stadium for the game. It did not hamper the game going ahead.
One person was killed whiles over thirty others were injured in Madagascar during an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier with Senegal on Sunday. According to the French news channel, RFI, the incident occured at the Stade de Mahamasina in the capital Antananarivo before the game kicked off. The incident is said to have happened due to a rush to enter the stadium for the game. It did not hamper the game going ahead. As at half-time, the sides had each scored a goal. Senegal took the lead through a Moussa Konate screamer but the hosts have since equalized. In the 61st minute Keita Balde restored Senegal’s lead but the hosts drew level again to ensure that the game ended two all. Senegal remains top of group A after the second day of group games. They have same points as Madagascar but lead with superior goal advantage. Equatorial Guinea has three points with Sudan at the bottom with no points.

Serena Williams' 9th US Final

Author: Euronews
7th September 2018, 10 AM UTC
Six-time champion Serena Williams sweep aside Anastasija Sevastova Thursday to reach a ninth US Open final, where she’ll face Japanese trail blazer Naomi Osaka.

Six-time champion Serena Williams roared into her ninth US Open final on Thursday with an emphatic 6-3, 6-0 victory over Anastasija Sevastova.

She seeks to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles for the first time since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 of last year.

Williams called her return to the US Open final for a ninth time “incredible” given that she was undergoing surgery for life threatening blood clots this time last year in the wake of giving birth.

Williams will face either 2017 runner-up Madison Keys or Japan’s Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.
At almost 37 years, she is on the verge breaking the record of Grand Slam titles held so far by the Australian Margaret Court.

Age cheating is hurting African football [Sport]

Author: Euronews
7th September 2018, 3 AM UTC
In the recent months age fraud has manifested itself in CAF’s junior tournaments. In August, three Kenyan players were disqualified from the CECAFA U17 tournament in Tanzania after they failed MRI t

Today’s Sport Segment on The Morning Call is about age cheating in sport, or what is commonly referred to as age fraud. And it is a rampant age-old problem in African football.

In the recent months age fraud has manifested itself in CAF’s junior tournaments. In August, three Kenyan players were disqualified from the CECAFA U17 tournament in Tanzania after they failed MRI tests.

Last week Benin’s U17 team was disqualified from the WAFU-B U17 after half of their players failed the test. Niger, Burkina Faso, Togo, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire had one player each sent home.

The mandatory use of Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was introduced by FIFA in 2009 for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup to help ascertain whether players are over age or not. MRI is considered to be 99% accurate until the age of 17, after which it becomes harder for medical professionals to calculate a person’s age.

But what prompts age cheating?

In some cases it’s never really the fault of the player. Dr Yacine Zerguini is the vice president of the CAF Medical Committee, and also a member of the FIFA Medical Committee. He says that in the case of Under-17 age cheats:

“We know that it is not generally bad intention or purpose if players are biologically above 17 years. In some countries, birth certificates are inaccurate or even not available, without that being the fault of the player or the association.”

But things get different when federations are asked to do independent MRI scans for age tests, before CAF conducts its tests before a tournament and still, overage players get busted.

Several high-placed officials within the various associations and the ministries have acknowledged that they have at times deliberately created ‘football ages’, so that older players are still eligible for the U-20 and U-17 teams.

Football administrators believe age cheating took a leap after the commercialisation of the game in Africa. Clubs and footballers’ agents have been accused of encouraging players alter their age so that it becomes less hard to obtain contracts with European clubs looking out for young talents.

But age cheating is killing African football. Egyptian Football Association media officer Medhat Shalaby likens age fraud to a cancer in African football. He argues that age fraud is a counterproductive practice, to which he is right. Age cheating is destroying football development in Africa. It makes tournaments useless because some players must not be playing because they are too old. What is the point of a 17-year-old competing in a tournament where the opposing team has players way over that age group?

The more this practice continues, the more we gradually lose credence. Our football stars become subject to unfair scrutiny and taunts. This reputation disturbs the success of our players abroad.

It still is fresh to recall the age saga that broiled across Europe concerning African stars like Nwankwo Kanu, Obafemi Martins, Julius Aghahowa and not forgetting the scandal involving Samuel Eto’o and the then coach at Chelsea, Jose Mourinho who claimed that the Cameroonian is older than what he says he is.

Ultimately, Africa needs to start playing clean! Those are sentiments shared by Namibian women football team coach Jacqueline Shipanga. Our national football associations need not support such. Therefore it’s a general call to all the federations around the continent to fix their houses and make things better. Until then, this menace will live on and African teams will remain less productive and too mediocre to challenge other countries in the World Cup.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech named best footballer in Dutch league

Author: Euronews
6th September 2018, 1 AM UTC
25-year-old Ziyech scored nine goals and managed 14 assists in 34 appearances for Ajax last season as they finished second in the Eredivisie.
For the second year in a row, a Moroccan has been named the best footballer in the Dutch League. Morocco and Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech won the Dutch Footballer of the Year, winning the Gouden Schoen (Golden Boot), one year after his Moroccan counterpart Karim El Ahmadi, took the award for his exploits at Feyenoord. The award, which is given by newspaper De Telegraaf in partnership with the Dutch football federation, was also won by Mounir Hamdaoui, a Moroccan in 2009. “Ziyech is a piece of jewellery for Dutch football,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said. The 25-year-old scored nine goals and managed 14 assists in 34 appearances for Ajax last season as they finished second in the Eredivisie. “I think he plays football in a nice team, with lots of good footballers around him and it runs smoothly, which gives him pleasure and motivation to achieve even more.”

Ajax happy to have Ziyech for Champions League

Ziyech, who was part of the Atlas Lions squad at the World Cup in Russia, was also voted Ajax’s player of the season by the club’s supporters. ALSO READ: ‘Egyptian King’ Mo Salah wins English PFA Player of the Year award Ajax’s managing director Edwin van der Sar expressed his happiness that Ziyech will be at the club for another season after he looked set for a move to Italian club Roma. “We said we want to play in the Champions League with the strongest possible team,” he said. Ziyech has also said he is ‘very happy here’ at the Dutch club, adding that he is in the best pahse of his career. Ajax will play against German champions Bayern Munich, Portugal’s Benfica and AEK Athens FC from Greece in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Serena backs Kaepernick after reaching US Open semis

Author: Euronews
5th September 2018, 6 AM UTC
U.S. President Donald Trump has been critical of athletes kneeling during the national anthem and has said he would love to see NFL owners fire football players who disrespect the American flag.

Serena Williams has spoke out in support of Nike’s decision to make former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of its new advertising campaign after reaching the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

“He’s done a lot for the African American community, and it’s cost him a lot. It’s sad, but he continues to do the best that he can to support and having a huge company back him, you know it could be a controversial reason for this company, but they are not afraid and I feel like that was a really powerful statement to a lot of other companies’‘, Williams said.

Kaepernick sparked a national controversy by kneeling during the national anthem and was not offered a place on a team for the 2017 season.

He has since sued the NFL, accusing owners of colluding to blackball him and is still without a team.

Meanwhile, social media has reacted to the incident. While some posted images of destroying their Nike shoes, others showed images of theirs in support of the campaign.

Reuters said the company’s shares fell on Tuesday, closing down 3.2 percent.

Both Williams and Kaepernick have endorsement deals with Nike.

In an on-court interview after her match, Williams was told that film director Spike Lee, who watched her on Tuesday, had compared her to fellow African American sporting icons Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan.

Former heavyweight champion Ali, who died in 2016, was known as much for his political activism as his boxing brilliance, speaking out racism, war and religious intolerance.

“To be compared to Ali or Jordan, I really have no words,” Williams said. “Mainly Ali, because he did so much for the sport, he did so much for the world, for everyone.

“That’s what I want to do and want to be remembered for.

“It’s not what I want to do on court, but how I can inspire people off the court, that’s my dream.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has been critical of athletes kneeling during the national anthem and has said he would love to see NFL owners fire football players who disrespect the American flag.

Reuters

d1b1ce5973f3a017dfc4490ab5728dc9'''''''''''''
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.