Follow the 2018 Russia World Cup draw live

What opponents for our five African representatives in Russia? Few hours before the big day long awaited by hundreds of millions of football fans.

The eight groups of the 2018 World Cup will be unveiled Friday, December the first, in the draw that will be held in the prestigious hall of the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, at 15:00 GMT.

For the occasion, the 32 qualified nations will be divided into four pots formed on the basis of the FIFA World Ranking in October 2017. Each country will then be assigned to one of eight pools composed of four teams each.

It should be noted that Senegal, Egypt and Tunisia are in pot 3 while Nigeria and Morocco are assigned to pot 4.

On the other hand, it should be also noted that two nations of the same confederation can not be in the same group, with the exception of European countries, at the rate of two per maximum in each group group.

