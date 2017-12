World Cup schedule: FULL match dates and times for Russia 2018

From the opening match opposing Russia to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14th to the finals on Sunday July 15th passing by the fifteen matches of our five African representatives, every football lover will be busy !

64 games, 32 nations and 736 players dreaming to be on top of the world, Russia will be the scene of the biggest international sporting event of the 2018. If you want to know all about the games of the Pharaohs (Group A), Atlas Lions (Group B) , Super Eagles (Group D), Carthage Eagles (Group G) and Teranga Lions (Group H), we have it !

Here is the complete program (GMT time):

Group stage

• Thursday, June 14

16:00 – Group A: Russia – Saudi Arabia, Moscow (Luzhniki)

• Friday, June 15th

1 pm – Group A: Egypt – Uruguay, Yekaterinburg

16 h – Group B: Morocco – Iran, in Saint-Petersburg

7 pm – Group B: Portugal – Spain, in Sochi

• Saturday, June 16th

11 am – Group C: France – Australia, Kazan

4 pm – Group D: Argentina – Iceland, Moscow (Spartak)

5 pm – Group C: Peru – Denmark, Saransk

8 pm – Group D: Croatia – Nigeria, Kaliningrad

• Sunday, June 17th

1 pm – Group E: Costa Rica – Serbia, Samara

4 pm – Group F: Germany – Mexico, Moscow (Luzhniki)

7 pm – Group E: Brazil – Switzerland, in Rostov on Don

• Monday 18 June

1 pm – Group F: Sweden – South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod

4 pm – Group G: Belgium – Panama, Sochi

7 pm – Group G: Tunisia – England, Volgograd

• Tuesday 19 June

1 pm – Group H: Poland – Senegal, Moscow (Spartak)

4 pm – Group H: Colombia – Japan, Saransk

17:00 – Group A: Russia – Egypt, Saint Petersburg

• Wednesday, June 20th

1 pm – Group B: Portugal – Morocco, in Moscow (Luzhniki)

16:00 – Group A: Uruguay – Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don

7 pm – Group B: Iran – Spain, Kazan

• Thursday, June 21st

12 pm – Group C: France – Peru, Yekaterinburg

3 pm – Group C: Denmark – Australia, Samara

18 h – Group D: Argentina – Croatia, in Nizhny Novgorod

• Friday, June 22

12:00 pm – Group E: Brazil – Costa Rica, Saint Petersburg

3 pm – Group D: Nigeria – Iceland, Volgograd

18 h – Group E: Serbia – Switzerland, in Kaliningrad

• Saturday, June 23

12 pm – Group G: Belgium – Tunisia, Moscow (Spartak)

3 pm – Group F: Germany – Sweden, Sochi

18 h – Group F: South Korea – Mexico, Rostov-on-Don

• Sunday, June 24

12 pm – Group G: England – Panama, Nizhny Novgorod

3 pm – Group H: Japan – Senegal, Yekaterinburg

18 h – Group H: Poland – Colombia, Kazan

• Monday, June 25

2 pm – Group A: Saudi Arabia – Egypt, Volgograd

2 pm – Group A: Uruguay – Russia, Samara

18 h – Group B: Spain – Morocco, Kaliningrad

18 h – Group B: Iran – Portugal, Saransk

• Tuesday, June 26

2 pm – Group C: Denmark – France, Moscow (Luzhniki)

2 pm – Group C: Australia – Peru, Sochi

18 h – Group D: Nigeria – Argentina, Saint Petersburg

18 h – Group D: Iceland – Croatia, Rostov-on-Don

• Wednesday, June 27

2 pm – Group F: South Korea – Germany, Kazan

2 pm – Group F: Mexico – Sweden, Yekaterinburg

18:00 – Group E: Serbia – Brazil, Moscow (Spartak)

18 h – Group E: Switzerland – Costa Rica, in Nizhny Novgorod

• Thursday, June 28

2 pm – Group H: Japan – Poland, Volgograd

2 pm – Group H: Senegal – Colombia, Samara

18 h – Group G: England – Belgium, in Kaliningrad

18 h – Group G: Panama – Tunisia, Saransk

Pre quarter finals

• Saturday, June 30

2 pm: 1st group C – 2nd group D, in Kazan (H1)

18 h: 1st group A – 2nd group B, Sochi (H2)

• Sunday, July 1st

2 pm: 1st group B – 2nd group A, Moscow (Luzhniki) (H5)

18 h: 1st group D – 2nd group C, in Nizhny Novgorod (H6)

• Monday, July 2nd

2 pm: 1st group E – 2nd group F, in Samara (H3)

18 h: 1st group G – 2nd group H, Rostov-on-Don (H4)

• Tuesday, July 3

2 pm: 1st group F – 2nd group E, Saint-Petersburg (H7)

18 h: 1st group H – 2nd group G, in Moscow (Spartak) (H8)

Quarter-finals

• Friday, July 6th

2 pm: Winner H1 – Winner H2, Nizhny Novgorod (Q1)

6 pm: Winner H3 – Winner H4, Kazan (Q2)

• Saturday, July 7th

2 pm: Winner H7 – Winner H8, Samara (Q3)

6 pm: Winner H5 – Winner H6, Sochi (Q4)

Semi final

• Tuesday, July 10

6 pm: Winner Q1 – Winner Q2, Saint Petersburg

• Wednesday, July 11

6 pm: Winner Q3 – Winner Q4, in Moscow (Luzhniki)

finals

• Saturday, July 14th

2 pm: Match for 3rd place, Saint-Petersburg

• Sunday, July 15th

3 pm: Final, in Moscow (Luzhniki)