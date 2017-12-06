Former Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho set to retire in 2018 !

World Cup winner Ronaldinho has announced he will retire next year, after he spent two years without a club.

After leaving Brazilian side Fluminense three months into his contract in September 2015, “Ronnie” stayed without a club and his agent suggested earlier in 2017 that he was ready to sign with another.

Ronaldinho played for Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. “There is this chance, I think I’m saying goodbye to football next year, officially,” Ronaldinho said at a news conference.

“I might play some farewell games for the teams I’ve played for, it’s something we’ll have to think about sometime soon. Once I’m retiring from football, then I’m moving forward on my musical projects, my football schools. It’s something new for me, I’ll have to adapt.”