French president Macron urges Nigerians to support France at the World Cup

Macron assured the youngsters that their support would be richly rewarded with a French win at the quarter finals on Friday when France takes on Uruguay.

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to support his country’s national football team at the World Cup, arguing that Les Bleus avenged Nigeria’s exit at the tournament by eliminating the West African nation’s nemesis, Argentina.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have met Argentina a record five times at the World Cup, and they have lost to the South Americans on each of those occasions. The most recent meeting in Russia ended 2-1 in favor of Lionel Messi’s Argentina who qualified to the next round at the expense of Nigeria.

Macron, who was concluding his state visit to Nigeria told young basketballers in Lagos to support France, since their own team came back home after the group stages.

As the Super Eagles are no longer in the competition, please support the French Team in the Football World Cup! pic.twitter.com/RY6xxbLiJD — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 4, 2018

Macron assured the youngsters that their support would be richly rewarded with a French win at the quarter finals on Friday when France takes on Uruguay.

He further shared his belief in the power of sports as an empowerment tool for young people.

‘‘Sports can educate and empower people. I am a firm believer in the impact sport can have on each life and the future of a country. It’s time to invest in sports in Nigeria!,’‘ read a tweet on Macron’s timeline.