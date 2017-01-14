Gabon vs Guinea Buissau : Let the journey begin !

And here comes the moment that we’ve been waiting for! It’s the first day of the African Cup of Nations and everything seems ready to see the greatest African show.

The opening game will take place starting from 4 pm Gmt between Gabon, the hosts and Guinea Bissau. The Gabonese national team seems to have better chances to win this game. However, the players and the coach said that this game will have a major importance since it could have an impact on the rest of the competition.

On the other hand, Guinea Bissau has no pressure. This African nation has already made a great step forward by participating in this Afcon. And who knows, we could all be surprised by its performance in this first game.

Let’s wait and see !