Gerard Piqué: "This African striker has the same level as Messi and Ronaldo!"

Gerard Piqué had to face many talented striker during his professional career. The central defender talked during an interview with “Gol” about his toughest opponents in the pitch.

The Catalan player considers that in addition to players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, former Chelsea’s Didier Drogba is one of the greatest strikers he has ever faced.

Piqué said: “Didier Drogba is one of the best strikers that I’ve faced. He’s complete, strong and rapid. He has great skills with headers as well. He’s simply unbelievable!”.

“I’ve also played many times against Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s one of the best players in history. He knows how to score, how to deliver assists and he’s also talented with free kicks”.

