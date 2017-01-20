Ghana coach: "We can show a much better performance"

Avraham Grant feels optimistic after the Black Stars’ first win in the African Cup of Nations. However, the coach insisted that the national team has to show a better performance in the upcoming games.

Grant told the press: “We were happy to win the first game but I believe that we can do much better. We’ve somehow lost control in the second half of the game but the most important thing is that we were able to win. We didn’t play to show a great level. The three points were our main objective”.

He added: “We’ll keep on improving after each and every game. We have many players who are not regularly participating with their clubs. That’s why they were not on their top performance, physically speaking”.

Grant finished his talk by saying that the next game against Mali will be different and that the Black Stars will have to get the three points again in order to guarantee their presence in the next round.