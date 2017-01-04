Godin: "Griezmann has the same level as Messi and Ronaldo!"

Antoine Griezmann has the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi according to his teammate Diego Godin.

In an interview with FIFA website, the Uruguayan defender said: “I believe that Griezmann made an outstanding season. Individually and collectively, he showed a great talent and he had the same level as Messi and Ronaldo”.

Godin added: “Since he’s arrived to Atlético, his performance is getting better and better. I hope that he will win the FIFA player of the year trophy. He totally deserves it”.