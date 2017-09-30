Jurgen Klopp: "Philippe Coutinho stayed with us and that's what matters the most!"

Jurgen Klopp knows very well that Liverpool has achieved a great step by keeping Philippe Coutinho last summer.

The Brazilian midfielder was close to signing in Barcelona but the English club did everything to block this transfer. Philippe Coutinho played a very important role in the last two games of his team by scoring two goals.

Jurgen Klopp said at the last press conference: “We are very excited to see him with us. We do not need to talk about too many details, but the player is there and that’s what matters most. ” He added: “He is technically and physically at the top. He is a very important player in our team. “