Kenyan runners Kamworor, Keitany hope to repeat NYC marathon wins

Over 50,000 runners will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 4.

Kenyan athletes Geoffrey Kamworor and Mary Keitany are looking to repeat New York City marathon wins.

Three-times TCS New York City Marathon champion Keitany said she is ready to battle last year’s winner Shalane Flanagan to win this year’s race.

“I am really prepared for the race on Sunday. Last year, I came in second. I was happy about the results. I don’t complain because the marathon is the marathon. So, anything can happen at any moment. So you have to accept it. Anything can happen and you have to be ready”, Keitany said.

Keitany won the marathon in New York City in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and says New York feels like home.

Fellow Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor is also seeking to defend his champion title after winning his first major marathon in New York last year.

“Actually I’m optimistic now that there is a strong feeling in the event. I’m looking forward to running my own race. I have trained well and I’m grateful for the race’‘, Kamworor said.



‘‘Actually you never know what happens in a race. It will depend on what will happen. And then we shall see’‘, he added.

Reuters