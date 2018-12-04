Back

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins IAAF male athlete of 2018

Author: Euronews
4th December 2018, 11 PM UTC
The IAAF award ceremony took place in Monaco and was attended by the « high and mighty » in the global athletics arena. IAAF president Sebastian Coe and the Prince of Monaco were in attendance.

Kenya’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge was on Tuesday evening named the International Association of Athletics Federations’, IAAF, 2018 male World Athlete of the Year.



Kipchoge had earlier expressed optimism that he was going to win the award. The IAAF wrote on its website: “Kipchoge underlined his status as the world’s most dominant distance runner.



“The 34-year-old Kenyan won the London Marathon in April in 2:04:17 to finish comfortably ahead of one of the deepest marathon fields in history.



“Five months later, he won the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39 to smash the world record. His time in the German capital was 78 seconds faster than the previous world record, representing the biggest single improvement on a men’s marathon world record since 1967.”



On the part of the women’s Athlete of the Year, Columbian triple jumper, Caterine Ibarguen was named winner for her exploits in the year under consideration.



“The 34-year-old Colombian won both horizontal jumps at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the IAAF Continental Cup and at the IAAF Diamond League finals – winning the latter two titles in two different cities within the space of 24 hours.



She was unbeaten in all eight of her triple jump competitions, ending the year with a world-leading mark of 14.96m in her specialist event and a national record of 6.93m in the long jump,” the IAAF wrote.



The IAAF award ceremony took place in Monaco and was attended by the “high and mighty” in the global athletics arena. IAAF president Sebastian Coe and the Prince of Monaco were in attendance.



Watch the final lap Kichoge cleared to break the record





Other award winners on the night were:



MALE RISING STARARMAND DUPLANTIS



Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the senior European title by breaking his own world U20 record three times within the competition.



He went over 5.95m, 6.00m and 6.05m on his first attempts, winning with a height that has been bettered outdoors only by Sergey Bubka.



FEMALE RISING STARSYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN



US sprinter Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world U20 400m hurdles record of 52.75. Not only was that mark the fastest time in the world this year, it also moved her into the top 10 on the world all-time list.



Undefeated in all of her races at 400m flat and the 400m hurdles, she won the US collegiate title in Eugene.



IAAF PRESIDENT’S AWARDANDREAS BRUGGER



A former shot putter and Swiss champion in the event back in 1955, Andreas Brugger, now 91, is best known for his tenure as meeting director of Zurich’s iconic Weltklasse.



During his time in the role, 19 world records were set at Weltklasse and he transformed it into one of the most prestigious meetings in the world.



IAAF COACHING ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEARJOE VIGIL



In his 50-year coaching career, Joe Vigil has worked as US team coach on two Olympic teams, seven IAAF World Cross Country Championships and four Pan American Games.



Over the years he has guided the likes of 2004 Olympic marathon champion Stefano Baldini, Olympic silver medallist Meb Keflezighi, Olympic bronze medallist Deena Kastor and 2013 world 800m silver medallist Brenda Martinez. In total, athletes he has coached have achieved 20 medals at global championships.



IAAF WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARDEVELYN CLAUDIO LOPEZ



Puerto Rico’s Evelyn Claudio Lopez has dedicated her life to promoting the cause of women’s athletics. She is Chairperson of the NACAC Women’s Commission and General Secretary of the Association of Pan-American Athletics.



She is also part of the IAAF’s Gender Leadership Working Group and in 2013 she produced a book, Living History of Women’s Athletics.



ATHLETICS PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEARFELIX SANCHEZ ARRAZOLA



The Spanish photographer’s image of an exhausted and mud-splattered Selemon Barega after winning the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza in Elgoibar was judged to be the winner from this year’s shortlist of four photographs.





Selemon Barega after winning at the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza (Felix Sanchez Arrazola) © Copyright

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins IAAF male athlete of 2018

Author: Euronews
4th December 2018, 11 PM UTC
The IAAF award ceremony took place in Monaco and was attended by the « high and mighty » in the global athletics arena. IAAF president Sebastian Coe and the Prince of Monaco were in attendance.

Kenya’s marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge was on Tuesday evening named the International Association of Athletics Federations’, IAAF, 2018 male World Athlete of the Year.



Kipchoge had earlier expressed optimism that he was going to win the award. The IAAF wrote on its website: “Kipchoge underlined his status as the world’s most dominant distance runner.



“The 34-year-old Kenyan won the London Marathon in April in 2:04:17 to finish comfortably ahead of one of the deepest marathon fields in history.



“Five months later, he won the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39 to smash the world record. His time in the German capital was 78 seconds faster than the previous world record, representing the biggest single improvement on a men’s marathon world record since 1967.”



On the part of the women’s Athlete of the Year, Columbian triple jumper, Caterine Ibarguen was named winner for her exploits in the year under consideration.



“The 34-year-old Colombian won both horizontal jumps at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the IAAF Continental Cup and at the IAAF Diamond League finals – winning the latter two titles in two different cities within the space of 24 hours.



She was unbeaten in all eight of her triple jump competitions, ending the year with a world-leading mark of 14.96m in her specialist event and a national record of 6.93m in the long jump,” the IAAF wrote.



The IAAF award ceremony took place in Monaco and was attended by the “high and mighty” in the global athletics arena. IAAF president Sebastian Coe and the Prince of Monaco were in attendance.



Watch the final lap Kichoge cleared to break the record





Other award winners on the night were:



MALE RISING STARARMAND DUPLANTIS



Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won the senior European title by breaking his own world U20 record three times within the competition.



He went over 5.95m, 6.00m and 6.05m on his first attempts, winning with a height that has been bettered outdoors only by Sergey Bubka.



FEMALE RISING STARSYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN



US sprinter Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world U20 400m hurdles record of 52.75. Not only was that mark the fastest time in the world this year, it also moved her into the top 10 on the world all-time list.



Undefeated in all of her races at 400m flat and the 400m hurdles, she won the US collegiate title in Eugene.



IAAF PRESIDENT’S AWARDANDREAS BRUGGER



A former shot putter and Swiss champion in the event back in 1955, Andreas Brugger, now 91, is best known for his tenure as meeting director of Zurich’s iconic Weltklasse.



During his time in the role, 19 world records were set at Weltklasse and he transformed it into one of the most prestigious meetings in the world.



IAAF COACHING ACHIEVEMENT OF THE YEARJOE VIGIL



In his 50-year coaching career, Joe Vigil has worked as US team coach on two Olympic teams, seven IAAF World Cross Country Championships and four Pan American Games.



Over the years he has guided the likes of 2004 Olympic marathon champion Stefano Baldini, Olympic silver medallist Meb Keflezighi, Olympic bronze medallist Deena Kastor and 2013 world 800m silver medallist Brenda Martinez. In total, athletes he has coached have achieved 20 medals at global championships.



IAAF WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARDEVELYN CLAUDIO LOPEZ



Puerto Rico’s Evelyn Claudio Lopez has dedicated her life to promoting the cause of women’s athletics. She is Chairperson of the NACAC Women’s Commission and General Secretary of the Association of Pan-American Athletics.



She is also part of the IAAF’s Gender Leadership Working Group and in 2013 she produced a book, Living History of Women’s Athletics.



ATHLETICS PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEARFELIX SANCHEZ ARRAZOLA



The Spanish photographer’s image of an exhausted and mud-splattered Selemon Barega after winning the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza in Elgoibar was judged to be the winner from this year’s shortlist of four photographs.





Selemon Barega after winning at the Cross Internacional Juan Muguerza (Felix Sanchez Arrazola) © Copyright

Copyright -Euronews

See also

Women's football: Norway's Hegerberg wins inaugural Ballon d'Or award

Author: Euronews
4th December 2018, 7 AM UTC
The awards have existed since 1956 but had not previously had a women’s football category.

Olympique Lyonnais and Norway forward Ada Hegerberg made history on Monday when she won the inaugural Ballon d’Or award for the best player in women’s football.

Hegerberg, who helped lead Lyon win the Women’s Champions League last season, said she hoped it would motivate young female players.

“Being historical and the first woman to win the Ballon d’Or is a huge moment in my life,” she added.

“It is a fantastic day for women’s football… it is important to show young girls that they can believe in themselves and I hope they are inspired by this. They are the future.”

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was named the best men’s player of 2018 at the prestigious awards organised by France Football magazine.

The awards have existed since 1956 but had not previously had a women’s football category.

SUGGESTED READING: Cameroon, S. Africa, Nigeria to represent Africa at Women’s Football World Cup

CAF bars Sierra Leone from AFCON, Ghana, Kenya secure slots

Author: Euronews
4th December 2018, 3 AM UTC
FIFA’s decision to ban Sierra Leone came after it wrote to the African country’s sports minister expressing “grave concern” about the removal of SLFA president Isha Johansen and general secret

Sierra Leone have been disqualified from the preliminaries for the 2019 African Nations Cup finals, confirming places for Kenya and Ghana at the continental championship next June-July.

Sierra Leone’s fate was decided by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday after the nation was suspended by FIFA over government interference in football in October.

That meant that the Leone Stars were unable to fulfil their last three qualification matches, and have now officially been withdrawn from the preliminaries by CAF and their previous two results annulled.

Kenya, who will make a first Nations Cup finals appearance since 2004, head the revised three-team qualification pool with seven points, followed by Ghana who are a single point behind.

With the top two sides advancing to the expanded 24-team finals, Ethiopia are a distant third with a one point from four games and no more fixtures to play.

FIFA’s decision to ban Sierra Leone came after it wrote to the African country’s sports minister expressing “grave concern” about the removal of SLFA president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in the country had followed through on a threat to raid the SLFA amid allegations of match-fixing involving the national team, and barred Johansen and Kamara from the offices.

FIFA are also looking at matches as far back as a World Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2008 as part of their own investigation into the match-fixing allegations.

Both Johansen and Kamara deny any wrongdoing.

The host nation for the Nations Cup next year will be decided by Dec. 31 after CAF stripped Cameroon of the tournament after concerns over the slow pace of preparations.

Morocco and South Africa are the likely replacements for what will be the fourth successive Nations Cup to have a change of host.

REUTERS

Ghana's skeleton athlete, Akwasi Frimpong, launches clothing line

Author: Euronews
4th December 2018, 2 AM UTC
Frimpong Clothing Line is the name of a men and women’s clothing range that Akwasi is seeking to use to achieve two main ends. Project his traditional Ghanaian roots and upbringing and raise funds tow

Akwasi Frimpong, the skeleton athlete who represented Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is on the move.

Not so much about his move on the snow tracks as he has since early this year set out to achieve qualification to the 2022 Beijing Games. The latest move is into the clothes stores.

“Not everyone is a world-class athlete, but now everyone can dress like one,” the athlete said.

Frimpong Sportswear is the name of a men and women’s clothing range that Akwasi is seeking to use to achieve two main ends. One, project his traditional Ghanaian roots and upbringing and two, raise funds towards his 2022 journey.

The clothing line, at the moment only accessible online uses traditional Ghanaian patterns that represent the roots and upbringing of Akwasi Frimpong. It allows fans to enjoy comfortable and high-quality clothing that uses the latest sporting technology.

Those who purchase from the line also get to show their support for Akwasi as he prepares for the Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 where he will carry the hopes and aspirations of the entire continent of Africa in what his team has termed online as #HopeOfABillion.

His team disclosed that the idea for the clothing line came from a lack of clothing sponsorships and the need to pay for training and competition costs.

“Everyone who buys the clothing will be helping Akwasi achieve his goal of stepping onto the medal podium and being the Hope of a Billion underdogs who were told they could not achieve their dreams,” said team Akwasi Frimpong.

Raja Casablanca wins 2018 CAF Confed. cup [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
3rd December 2018, 5 PM UTC
CAF withdraws Hosting rights of the 2019 AFCON from Cameroon, six months to the competition we shall be speaking to some Cameroonian Journalists to get the popular opinion on the ground

1- Raja Casablanca wins the 2018 CAF Confederations cup as they beat AS Vita Club 4-3 on aggregate..

2- CAF withdraws hosting rights of the 2019 AFCON from Cameroon, six months to the competition we shall be speaking to some Cameroonian Journalists to get the popular opinion on the ground.

3- No one to stop the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they got their 11th crown as Champions of the AWCON with a sweet revenge on South Africa.

4- Gabon’s Pierre Aubameyang tops the goal scoring chart in English top tier as we take a tour of African performances over the weekend in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Raja wins Confederations Cup: North African sides dominate football in 2018

Author: Euronews
3rd December 2018, 9 AM UTC
Morocco’s Raja Casablanca on Sunday lifted the continent’s second biggest club competition, after defeating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo (4-3) on aggregate.

North African football teams have dominated the sport on the African continent this year, winning the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), CAF Champions League and now the African Confederation Cup.

Morocco’s Raja Casablanca on Sunday lifted the continent’s second biggest club competition, after defeating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo (4-3) on aggregate.

Raja won the first match of the two-legged final (3-0), before losing to a spirited Vital club (1-3) in the return leg.

The Confederation Cup is Africa’s second annual club competition, open to national cup winners as well as third-place league finishers from those countries which have an added berth.

CAF Champions League

The biggest club competition on the continent was contested by two North African sides; Egypt’s Al Alhy and Tunisia’s Esperance.

Esperance went on to win the two-legged final and lift the CAF Champions League for the third time in the club’s history. They also won the championship in 1994 and 2011.

Ahly had hoped to extend their record of eight titles by winning for the first time since 2013.

Super Cup holders

In February, Moroccan club side, Wydad Casablanca who won last year’s Champions League overcame TP Mazembe of DRC, to lift the Super Cup.

The Super Cup is a competition between the winners of the African Champions League and the second-tier Confederation Cup. TP Mazembe were last year’s winners of the Confederation Cup.

Wydad had overcome Egypt’s Al Alhy in the two-legged final of last year’s Champions League.

READ MORE: Africans celebrate the resurrection of Moroccan football

Morocco wins CHAN 2019

Another North African side, Morocco’s national team started the year by lifting this year’s edition of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

The Atlas Lions, dominated Nigeria’s Super Eagles, winning in emphatic fashion (4-0).

The CHAN is a version of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) but one that is reserved for players who ply their trade in Africa. Morocco became the first side to host and win the tournament.

READ MORE: Hosts Morocco win CHAN 2018, whipping Nigeria by four goals
6e4138e207e4244a44610b9728e2a44cppppppppppppppp
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.