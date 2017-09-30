Ligue 1: Could Bordeaux Survive the Parc des Princes clash ?

Bordeaux are going to the Parc des Princes for their very first test of the season just after taking a place at the top. Monaco want to take revenge against Monptellier after its European disappointment. and a not so easy trips for OL and OM.
PSG-Bordeaux as the strongest tie
After a very impressive 3-0 Champions League smaching win over Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain will return to Ligue 1 to face Bordeaux.
Full Fixtures
Friday
Monaco v Montpellier 1-1
Saturday
Paris Saint-Germain v Bordeaux
Amiens v Lille
Dijon v Strasbourg
Guingamp v Toulouse
Nantes v Metz
Rennes v Caen
Sunday
Troyes v Saint-Etienne
Angers v Lyon
Nice v Marseille