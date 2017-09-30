Lionel Messi told Paulinho to come to Barça... in the middle of a football match !

The story took place last June in the friendly match between Brazil and Argentina. The current FC Barcelona midfielder, Paulinho, has received the most important offer of his life, in the middle of the game!

The Brazilian recounted the details of his conversation with Lionel Messi in an interview with “El Periodico De Catalunya”: “We were about to get a free kick, me and Willian. Messi came up to me and said, “Go, we’re going to Barcelona together or what?” “. He added, “I replied … Yes, if you want me to come, I will. Afterwards, I felt nervous. I asked Willian to get the free kick in my place! After the match, I exchanged my jersey with Lionel Messi.

Such a funny story !