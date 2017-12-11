Liverpool's Salah wins BBC African Player of the Year

Egypt star Mohamed Salah won the prestigious BBC African Player of the Year award on Monday. Salah, the Premier League’s top scorer with 13 goals, also scored 10 times in all competitions for Serie A club Roma in 2017.

“I am very happy to win this award”, Salah told to BBC Sport. “It’s always a special feeling when you win something. I feel like I had a great year, so I’m very happy.”

Gabon’s Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Guinean Naby Keita — his future Liverpool team-mate currently at RB Leipzig — fellow Reds star Sadio Mane of Senegal and Chelsea’s Nigerian winger Victor Moses were also named to the title.