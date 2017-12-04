Luis Suarez : "I can't see Neymar signing for Real Madrid"

Author: A M
4th December 2017, 4 PM UTC
Be the first to comment it!
BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: Neymar (C) of FC Barcelona duels for the ball with Mario Suarez (R) and Gabi Fernandez of Atletico de Madrid during the Spanish Super Cup second leg match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Nou Camp on August 28, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Luis Suarez react to the possibility of Real Madrid signing his former Barcelona teammate Neymar at an interview with Marca. The Uruguay international don’t believe that Neymar return to La Liga by signing with Spanish and European champions.

“I know what Neymar is like and I can’t see him signing for Real Madrid”, said e Liverpool’s striker. “In some games I think about it and I try to be calmer, but there’s no way, the calmer I am, the more uncomfortable I feel”, he added.

They are streaks, situations, symptoms. Sometimes you are not enjoying yourself and you are aware that no matter how hard you try, the ball will never find the back of the net,” he explained.

“If I had been missing a lot of clear opportunities for a long time, I would worry, but that was not the case, I knew everything would happen”, he concluded.

