Luis Suarez : "I can't see Neymar signing for Real Madrid"

Luis Suarez react to the possibility of Real Madrid signing his former Barcelona teammate Neymar at an interview with Marca. The Uruguay international don’t believe that Neymar return to La Liga by signing with Spanish and European champions.

“I know what Neymar is like and I can’t see him signing for Real Madrid”, said e Liverpool’s striker. “In some games I think about it and I try to be calmer, but there’s no way, the calmer I am, the more uncomfortable I feel”, he added.

They are streaks, situations, symptoms. Sometimes you are not enjoying yourself and you are aware that no matter how hard you try, the ball will never find the back of the net,” he explained.

“If I had been missing a lot of clear opportunities for a long time, I would worry, but that was not the case, I knew everything would happen”, he concluded.