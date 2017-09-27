Luka Modric (Real Madrid), with an anecdote about a missed transfer ... in Sochaux !

From Zadar to Real Madrid, Luka Modric overcame many obstacles before settling in the cenacle of the best players on the planet.

The story goes back to 2003. Mecha Bazdarevic, then recruiter for FC Sochaux, leaves in Bosnia to supervise a player. When he returns, he announces that he has discovered a phenomenon of eighteen years, Luka Modric. “He looked a bit like me, more lively, thinner,” said the Bosnian coach. He had a facility to eliminate his opponent, in the ball control, fluidity, in fact. I fell in love. But he was already too old to get him to the training center. “Sochaux still tries the blow. The problem is that Modric already has a price. The Dinamo Zagreb is asking for nearly 5 M €. A fortune for the time, especially for a player from a minor championship, not necessarily close to the L1, and for a club that has never paid such a sum. Sochaux backs off. Modric, lent successively to Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia), then to Inter Zaprezic (Croatia), will never come to Franche-Comté. “But we had seen him before everyone else,” Bazdarevic regrets.