Maradona says American referee won the game for England against Colombia

Maradona, notorious in England for his famous ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 tournament, said the American official should have penalised Harry Kane rather than give a penalty for a foul by Colomb

Argentine great Diego Maradona said England perpetrated a “monumental robbery” in their World Cup victory over Colombia and accused referee Mark Geiger of not being up to such a game.

Maradona, notorious in England for his famous ‘Hand of God’ goal at the 1986 tournament, said the American official should have penalised Harry Kane rather than give a penalty for a foul by Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez during Tuesday’s knockout match.

“Today I saw a monumental robbery on the pitch… a fatal mistake for a whole country,” he said of the incident that put England 1-0 ahead in the second half.

TV images showed Maradona wildly celebrating Colombia’s late equaliser that took Tuesday’s Round of 16 match to 1-1 and extra time. But he was despondent when England won a penalty shootout, taking them into a quarter-final against Sweden.

“I’m just sorry for the whole Colombian people,” Maradona said. “I cheered Colombia’s goal as if I had headed it myself.”

Geiger, the controversial referee

The ever-controversial former World Cup winner also pointed the finger at Pierluigi Collina, head of FIFA’s referee committee, for allowing Geiger’s designation.

“Here’s a gentleman who decides, a referee who, if you Google him, shouldn’t be given a match of this magnitude… Geiger, an American, what a coincidence,” Maradona added on his nightly World Cup show for Venezuela-based Telesur broadcaster.

Geiger had already endured criticism from another team at this World Cup. During the group stages, Morocco’s Nordin Amrabat alleged that Geiger had asked Portugal’s Pepe for a shirt during the match that Portugal won 1-0.

Geiger, who referees in America’s Major League Soccer has been on the the FIFA International Referees List since 2008. He refereed Colombia’s 3-0 victory over Greece at the 2014 World Cup.