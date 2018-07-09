Lionel Messi reveals the name of the ideal rookie for Barça!

To believe the latest indiscretions of the Spanish sports daily Gol, Lionel Messi, very involved in the future of his club, would push strongly with the leadership of FC Barcelona to recruit the young Dutch nugget Ajax Amesterdam Frenkie de Jong.

The Iberian media reveals that the five-fold Ballon d’Or would be seduced by the profile of the 21-year-old midfielder, who is according to him able to bring a real added value to the bloated number of Blaugrana for the next exercise.

A folder that promises however complicated for the Catalan leadership, which will pay the price if it would decide to follow the instructions of his Argentine genius. Indeed, the leaders of Ajax currently have no intention of divesting the new darling of the Amsterdam Arena which continues its dazzling rise after a remarkable first season in the first team.

Barça’s plan for De Jong:

After Ajax’s negative response for a transfer this summer, the club does not want to drop the case.

They love the player a lot, and they want to install a call option like with Arthur for the next season.