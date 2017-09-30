Neymar Senior: "My son didn't come to Paris to win the Ballon d'Or!"

When we first heard that Neymar decided to move to Paris Saint Germain, the first idea that came to our minds was the fact that the Brazilian player had enough of being in Lionel Messi‘s shadow.

In other words, being the first star in a club like Paris Saint Germain will surely enhance the player’s chances to win an individual trophy like the Ballon d’Or.

However, it seems that this was not the main motive behind Neymar’s decision. During an interview with “Telefoot”, his father talked about some details of the transfer. He also talked about the player’s actual performance and relationship with his new teammates.

“At first, I was totally against my son’s move to Paris Saint Germain. I told him that he’s going through the best moments of his professional career in Barcelona and that he will be able to win many other trophies especially the UEFA Champions League”.

He added: “He left because he was looking for a new challenge. In 2016, we received an offer from Paris Saint Germain but it wasn’t convincing enough. We received a better offer last summer and we accepted it”.

“My son didn’t join PSG to win the Ballon d’Or. He had better chances to win this trophy when he was in Barcelona”.