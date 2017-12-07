Nigeria and England plan pre-World Cup friendly

Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and English Football Association (FA) are discussing possibility for an international friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Mohammed Sanusi has stated that they are planning to play a friendly against the Three Lions in June, before the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate and the FA are aware that a match against Nigeria will provide England with an opportunity to know what to expect from Tunisia at the World Cup.

Il can be the third time Nigeria facing England’s senior team, the Super Eagles narrowly lost 1-0 to England in a friendly in 1994 and faced them in the 2002 World Cup.