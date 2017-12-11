Nigeria will be involved pre-World Cup friendly against Poland

Author: A M
11th December 2017, 10 AM UTC
Nigeria Manager, Gernot Rohr has revealed that Super Eagles will face Poland on March 23, 2018 in a pre-World Cup friendly to prepare world cup.

Nigeria will play against Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in Group D of the 2018 World Cup while Poland will face Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

“Croatia is capable of great things with a team of stars playing in the biggest clubs. This is the most important match, and we hope to prepare for it against opponents similar to Croatia”, said Gernot Rohr.

“So we will play Poland at home on March 23rd. We are looking for a second opponent in Europe for another FIFA date of the spring”, he added.

Poland manage, Zbigniew Boniek, confirmed : “In March, we will probably face Nigeria and South Korea. These teams somehow reflect the mentality and level of the teams we play in the group at the World Cup.”

“Of course, Nigeria is not Senegal, but somewhere this mentality, the way they move on the pitch, physical strength are similar.”

