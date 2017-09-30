Paulo Dybala: "The Champions League is like an obsession to me..."

Juventus succeeded to reach the final game of the most prestigious European competition twice in the last three seasons. However, the Italian giant had the same disappointing result : Two defeats against FC Barcelona in Berlin and against Real Madrid last season in Cardiff.

Juventus’ star Paulo Dybala has recently stated that he’s still motivated to win this trophy. In an interview with “Football Italia”, the Argentinian player said: “The UEFA Champions League ? To me, it’s a dream and an obsession in the same time. We want to reach the final game this year as well but this time, we’ll try our best to get a happy ending”.

About having the honor of getting the number 10 jersey with the “Old Lady”, Dybala said: “It’s a real pride. Many big players had the honor of having this number. It’s a great opportunity for a player like me”.