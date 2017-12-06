Peter Bosz : "Aubameyang is terrible, Real Madrid should look elsewhere"

Dortmund boss Peter Bosz might need a new ploy to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang! “He is a terrible player, very bad, not worth it for Real Madrid”, Dortmund manager said at a news conference.

“It’s a joke. I’m telling you that so he stays with us. He is excellent and has the quality to play for Real Madrid but I hope he stays here.”

Bosz comes into the game under increasing pressure, with Dortmund’s only win in their last 11 games coming in the DFB-Pokal against third-tier Magdeburg.

“We are in a difficult phase, but must try to play a good match,” he said. “It is not just a game for points, but also for confidence.

“If Real is in a crisis, then what are we?”