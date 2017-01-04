Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is worth 150 million euros!

Aubameyang is worth 150 million euros in China as announced by the Italian magazine “La Gazetta Dello Sport”. In fact, the Chinese club Shanghai Sipg will offer this huge amount to sign the Gabonese striker in the next transfer window.

Aubameyang is one of Real Madrid‘s targets in the next transfer window. However, Borussia Dortmund striker could make a life-changing move next summer. According to the same source, the player’s wage will reach 41 million euros per year.

The Chinese clubs have become a new destination for many stars. The Brazilian midfielder Oscar and Carlos Tevez have joined the Chinese league lately.