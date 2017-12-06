Real Madrid: Will Cristiano Ronaldo's recent form cost him his fifth Ballon d'or ?

Transfermarkt website has already updated Cristiano Ronaldo’s list by adding this new Ballon d’or trophy in advance. But no one had predicted that for the last 6 months of the year 2017 CR7 was going to be almost non-existent.

His recent form is striking. Between January and August, 29 games and 27 goals for the Real Madrid striker, which have brought a new rain of trophies: La Liga, Champions League, Club World Cup, European Supercup and Spanish Supercup.

BUT Since the end of August Cristiano went blake and and barely scored a goal in eight games in La Liga.

But beyond this recent form in freefall, it is also the team-wise performance we need to talk about. Real Madrid has been suffering for months and CR7 couldn’t help. The team is already ten points behind FC Barcelona in La Liga, and even Tottenham are leading Zinedine Zidane’s men in the Champions League. The question then arises naturally: can a player who has shined only during the first half of the year win the most prestigious individual award? The debate is not illegitimate. And yet, despite his very bad first half of the season 2017-18, Ronaldo does not seem in danger in his pursuit for a fifth Ballon d’Or (which would allow him to equal Lionel Messi’s record).