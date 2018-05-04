Champions League : the winner is already known ?

Liverpool and Real Madrid will face each other 2 weeks from now in the Champions League final in Kiev.

The game will be between 2 of Europe’s strongest teams and it’s really hard to predict the result, or is it ?

In fact, the official web site of the UEFA did somthing that let us scartch our heads. in an unexpected move, the site published a photo in which it appears that Liverpool won the 2017/2018 Champions league. Weird. We know.

But maybe it’s just an honest mistake, i mean everyone make those these days. 3 weeks ago Roma tweeted a photo of their game tickets against Liverpool before even the draw was held. Weird, again !