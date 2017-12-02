Premier League: And Crystal's Palace Player Of The Month is ... Wilfried Zaha !

The Ivorian spearhead of Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha has been voted by the fans of the “Eagles” for the honorary player distinction of the month of November. A reward that greets the thunderous performance of the swift Elephant winger.

Zaha has been great under the London team’s jersey: 3 goals and 2 assists in just 6 appearances this season!

🏆 @wilfriedzaha has been voted the ManBetX Player of the Month for November! #CPFC 🦅 https://t.co/SO6aEtchae — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 30 novembre 2017

It should be noted that out of more than 7,000 voters, Crystal Palace’s Zaha came well ahead at the podium with 58% of the vote, followed by the young English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (21%) while the French defender Senegalese Mamadou Sakho finished in 3rd position (12%).

Back from injury last October, the former resident of Manchester United finally seems settled and decisive in this first half of the season. Auspicious for the future.