Premier League: And Crystal's Palace Player Of The Month is ... Wilfried Zaha !

Author: Salma Sassi
2nd December 2017, 12 PM UTC
The Ivorian spearhead of Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha has been voted by the fans of the “Eagles” for the honorary player distinction of the month of November. A reward that greets the thunderous performance of the swift Elephant winger.
Zaha has been great under the London team’s jersey: 3 goals and 2 assists in just 6 appearances this season!

It should be noted that out of more than 7,000 voters, Crystal Palace’s Zaha came well ahead at the podium with 58% of the vote, followed by the young English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek (21%) while the French defender Senegalese Mamadou Sakho finished in 3rd position (12%).

Back from injury last October, the former resident of Manchester United finally seems settled and decisive in this first half of the season. Auspicious for the future.

