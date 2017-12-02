Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United match Preview

The world Cup draw was held yesterday and now everyone knows what they are expecting at the 2018 Russia Group stage !

But now back to reality ! Arsenal will be facing Manchester United this evening, and boy, what a game it will be !

Arsène Wenger and arsenal fans will have to go through this without the services of Alexandre Lacazette but with Mesut Özil’s magical range of passing fans can at least be confident the striker’s replacement that could be either Giroud or Welbeck should have chances. Arsenal have been also growing stronger defensively and in doing so have kept three successive clean sheets.

José Mourinho, on the other hand, will want more from Romelu Lukaku after his recent bad performances but the Belgian’s struggles may continue.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last five Premier League home games against Manchester United (W2 D2), winning each of the last two without conceding a goal.