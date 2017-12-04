Premier League: Hello there, Wilfried Bony. We see you !

For his eighth appearance this season in his new colors, the Ivorian international striker Wilfried Bony (28 years, 52 caps), landed last summer in Swansea City, found the way to the nets against his former Team Stoke City (2-1), Saturday, on the occasion of the 15th week of the prestigious English Premier League.

The player puts an end to more than a year of not scoring after 58 matches without scoring. In fact, the Ivorian rock had not shaken the English nets since October 31, 2016 with a doubled signed against … Swansea.

Is he finally back on the right foot? In any case, that is what we wish him. Hope this goal will bring many more !