Arsenal main summer signing Alexandre Lacazette is going to be absent from the Arsenal squad for up to 4 weeks after picking up a knee injury this week.

Arsene Wenger will have to play without his main striker for their Europa League game this week and the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on February 25.

Lacazette will also be absent for the league meeting against Manchester City at the Emirates, which takes place a week after the two sides meet in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.