Premier League: Mourinho had the upper hand on Wenger, again !

Second on the table, Manchester United and Mourinho is tentatively eight points behind Manchester City after their 3-1 success against Arsenal in which Pogba was expelled and De Gea was VERY impressive.

As usual, Arsène Wenger had a lot of trouble against José Mourinho. In 19 duels, the French manager saw his team win only twice against those of the Portuguese. This Saturday, Manchester United was particularly realistic with three goals out of four shots! Mustafi’s quick injury and the Gunners’ 3-4-3 pass to 4-2-3-1 also disrupted the premises.

Aligned to the number 10 position behind the Martial-Lukaku duo, young Lingard was shining again against Arsenal. At the beginning of the match, Valencia had opened the scoring after a missed recovery of Koscielny who sealed his team. Alexandre Lacazette, miraculously returned from a concern to the adductors, scored his 32nd goal in 2017, in all competitions, following a new decisive pass by Ramsey. But it was useless as MU’s offensive and defensive success was great. This classic of the Premier League has kept all its promises.