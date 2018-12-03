Back

Raja Casablanca wins 2018 CAF Confed. cup [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
3rd December 2018, 7 PM UTC
CAF withdraws Hosting rights of the 2019 AFCON from Cameroon, six months to the competition we shall be speaking to some Cameroonian Journalists to get the popular opinion on the ground

1- Raja Casablanca wins the 2018 CAF Confederations cup as they beat AS Vita Club 4-3 on aggregate..



2- CAF withdraws hosting rights of the 2019 AFCON from Cameroon, six months to the competition we shall be speaking to some Cameroonian Journalists to get the popular opinion on the ground.



3- No one to stop the Super Falcons of Nigeria as they got their 11th crown as Champions of the AWCON with a sweet revenge on South Africa.



4- Gabon’s Pierre Aubameyang tops the goal scoring chart in English top tier as we take a tour of African performances over the weekend in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Copyright -Euronews

CAF bars Sierra Leone from AFCON, Ghana, Kenya secure slots

Author: Euronews
4th December 2018, 3 AM UTC
FIFA's decision to ban Sierra Leone came after it wrote to the African country's sports minister expressing "grave concern" about the removal of SLFA president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara.

Sierra Leone have been disqualified from the preliminaries for the 2019 African Nations Cup finals, confirming places for Kenya and Ghana at the continental championship next June-July.

Sierra Leone’s fate was decided by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday after the nation was suspended by FIFA over government interference in football in October.

That meant that the Leone Stars were unable to fulfil their last three qualification matches, and have now officially been withdrawn from the preliminaries by CAF and their previous two results annulled.

Kenya, who will make a first Nations Cup finals appearance since 2004, head the revised three-team qualification pool with seven points, followed by Ghana who are a single point behind.

With the top two sides advancing to the expanded 24-team finals, Ethiopia are a distant third with a one point from four games and no more fixtures to play.

FIFA’s decision to ban Sierra Leone came after it wrote to the African country’s sports minister expressing “grave concern” about the removal of SLFA president Isha Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara.

The Anti-Corruption Commission in the country had followed through on a threat to raid the SLFA amid allegations of match-fixing involving the national team, and barred Johansen and Kamara from the offices.

FIFA are also looking at matches as far back as a World Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2008 as part of their own investigation into the match-fixing allegations.

Both Johansen and Kamara deny any wrongdoing.

The host nation for the Nations Cup next year will be decided by Dec. 31 after CAF stripped Cameroon of the tournament after concerns over the slow pace of preparations.

Morocco and South Africa are the likely replacements for what will be the fourth successive Nations Cup to have a change of host.

REUTERS

Ghana's skeleton athlete, Akwasi Frimpong, launches clothing line

Author: Euronews
4th December 2018, 2 AM UTC
Frimpong Clothing Line is the name of a men and women's clothing range that Akwasi is seeking to use to achieve two main ends. Project his traditional Ghanaian roots and upbringing and raise funds towards his 2022 journey.

Akwasi Frimpong, the skeleton athlete who represented Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is on the move.

Not so much about his move on the snow tracks as he has since early this year set out to achieve qualification to the 2022 Beijing Games. The latest move is into the clothes stores.

“Not everyone is a world-class athlete, but now everyone can dress like one,” the athlete said.

Frimpong Sportswear is the name of a men and women’s clothing range that Akwasi is seeking to use to achieve two main ends. One, project his traditional Ghanaian roots and upbringing and two, raise funds towards his 2022 journey.

The clothing line, at the moment only accessible online uses traditional Ghanaian patterns that represent the roots and upbringing of Akwasi Frimpong. It allows fans to enjoy comfortable and high-quality clothing that uses the latest sporting technology.

Those who purchase from the line also get to show their support for Akwasi as he prepares for the Winter Olympics of Beijing 2022 where he will carry the hopes and aspirations of the entire continent of Africa in what his team has termed online as #HopeOfABillion.

His team disclosed that the idea for the clothing line came from a lack of clothing sponsorships and the need to pay for training and competition costs.

“Everyone who buys the clothing will be helping Akwasi achieve his goal of stepping onto the medal podium and being the Hope of a Billion underdogs who were told they could not achieve their dreams,” said team Akwasi Frimpong.

Raja wins Confederations Cup: North African sides dominate football in 2018

Author: Euronews
3rd December 2018, 9 AM UTC
Morocco’s Raja Casablanca on Sunday lifted the continent’s second biggest club competition, after defeating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo (4-3) on aggregate.

North African football teams have dominated the sport on the African continent this year, winning the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), CAF Champions League and now the African Confederation Cup.

Morocco’s Raja Casablanca on Sunday lifted the continent’s second biggest club competition, after defeating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo (4-3) on aggregate.

Raja won the first match of the two-legged final (3-0), before losing to a spirited Vital club (1-3) in the return leg.

The Confederation Cup is Africa’s second annual club competition, open to national cup winners as well as third-place league finishers from those countries which have an added berth.

CAF Champions League

The biggest club competition on the continent was contested by two North African sides; Egypt’s Al Alhy and Tunisia’s Esperance.

Esperance went on to win the two-legged final and lift the CAF Champions League for the third time in the club’s history. They also won the championship in 1994 and 2011.

Ahly had hoped to extend their record of eight titles by winning for the first time since 2013.

Super Cup holders

In February, Moroccan club side, Wydad Casablanca who won last year’s Champions League overcame TP Mazembe of DRC, to lift the Super Cup.

The Super Cup is a competition between the winners of the African Champions League and the second-tier Confederation Cup. TP Mazembe were last year’s winners of the Confederation Cup.

Wydad had overcome Egypt’s Al Alhy in the two-legged final of last year’s Champions League.

READ MORE: Africans celebrate the resurrection of Moroccan football

Morocco wins CHAN 2019

Another North African side, Morocco’s national team started the year by lifting this year’s edition of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

The Atlas Lions, dominated Nigeria’s Super Eagles, winning in emphatic fashion (4-0).

The CHAN is a version of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) but one that is reserved for players who ply their trade in Africa. Morocco became the first side to host and win the tournament.

READ MORE: Hosts Morocco win CHAN 2018, whipping Nigeria by four goals

Who really won the boxing match between Wilder and Fury?

Author: Euronews
2nd December 2018, 7 AM UTC
Both fighters preserved their unbeaten records with the draw, but both thought they had done enough to earn the victory in the bout, which played out before 17,698 fans in downtown Los Angeles.

Boxing fans all over the world will have to wait for a rematch between WBC champion, Deontay Wilder and his challenger, Britain’s Tyson Fury after Saturday’s bout between the two undefeated fighters ended in a split decision draw.

The thrilling fight hosted at Staples Center in Los Angeles, left several fans debating and declaring their won winner of the fight, that had two knockdowns.

The hard-hitting American Wilder knocked Fury down twice, including a brutal right-left combination that sent the towering Fury to the canvas in the 12th in what initially looked to be the end of the fight.

But the ‘Gypsy King’ willed himself to his feet and held on to send the fight to the judges, who rewarded him for controlling much of the fight behind his long jab, precise footwork and slippery defense.

Judges call it a draw

One judge scored the fight 115-111 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third had it 113-113.

The scorecards showed that Wilder benefited greatly from his two knockdowns in the ninth and the 12th, which all three judges scored 10-8 in favor of the champion. In all the other rounds the fighters were separated by a single point.

Wilder, Fury claim victory

Both fighters preserved their unbeaten records with the draw, but both thought they had done enough to earn the victory in the bout, which played out before 17,698 fans in downtown Los Angeles.

“I think with the two knockdowns I definitely won the fight,” said Wilder (40-0-1), adding that he started slow and rushed his punches in a sub-par performance.

“We poured our hearts out tonight. We’re both warriors but with those two drops I think I won the fight,” he said in the ring after the fight.

Former world champion Fury (27-0-1), in just his third bout since a two-and-a-half year absence from the sport following mental health issues and a failed drug test, was convinced he should have walked away with the title.

“We’re on away soil, I got knocked down twice, but I still believe I won that fight,” he said. “That man is a fearsome puncher and I was able to avoid that.

“The world knows I won the fight.”

Let the fans decide?

Fans of the sport took to social media to express their disappointment with the judges’ decision, and also declare who in their view, won the fight.

Bring on the rematch

After exchanging harsh words in the leadup to the fight, both men were full of praise for each other following the final bell and were eager for a rematch.

“One hundred percent we’ll do the rematch,” Fury said.

Wilder also pledged to win the rematch, admitting his performance on Saturday was below par.

“When I rush my punches like that I’m never accurate. The rematch I guarantee I’m going to get him.”

Anthony Joshua waits for challenger

Fury also taunted Anthony Joshua from the ring without mentioning the undefeated holder of the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO crowns by name.

“We are two great champions,” he said. “Me and this man are the two best heavyweights on the planet.”

A win for Wilder would have likely set up a blockbuster world heavyweight unification title bout next year against the 22-0 Briton, a fight the American has long sought.

But in the widely expected rematch with Fury, the 33-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ will likely need to win to get his shot.

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua hopes for unity fight with American rival Deontay Wilder

Nigeria 2018 AWCON winners, beat South Africa 4 - 3 [penalties]

Author: Euronews
1st December 2018, 3 PM UTC
The game is pitting eight times champions the Super Falcons of Nigeria against the ambitious and ever confident Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Women football on the continent has a new queen,a familiar one at that. Nigeria was on Saturday crowned winners of the African Women Cup of Nations, AWCON, played in Accra, Ghana.

The game pitted the then eight-time champions: Super Falcons of Nigeria against the ambitious and ever confident Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

At the end of proceedings, Nigeria proved superior at the spot kicks beating their opponents by 4 – 3. Incidentally Nigeria had missed a penalty in normal time.

Assisat Oshoala missed in the second half after Ordega was fouled by the South African goalie. The win is a record ninth for Nigeria. The 2018 edition is the thirteenth overall for the competition which started in 1991.

Banyana Banyana, overcame Mali in the semi-final, putting two unanswered goals past their opponents.

In the other semi-final, Nigeria beat Cameroon on penalties 4 – 2 to progress. Cameroon have since beaten Mali in the third-place match to book the final slot for Africa at the 2019 Women’s World Cup to be played in France.

AWCON as qualifier to FIFA Women’s World Cup

AWCON unlike the AFCON also acts as the African qualifiers to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon thereby confirmed their slots at the tournament which will take place in France.

South Africa will be featuring at the World Cup for the first time, while Nigeria have been to every World Cup since 1991.

The third place match between Cameroon and Mali on Friday ended in favour of the Indomitable Lionnesses securing them the third African slot. at the Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria by their victory exacted revenge on the South Africans who stunned them (1-0) in their opening game at AWCON 2018.

Woman of the tournament, woman of the final

Nigeria celebrates ninth AWCON crown

Updates: End of extra-time, penalties to decide winner

Updates: Full time stats

The main highlight of the game so far has been the penalty miss on the part of Nigeria with skipper Assisat Oshoala unable to convert midway into the second half when Ordega was fouled by the opposing goalie.

Political trivia: Where are presidents of both countries?

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari left Abuja Saturday morning for Poland to participate in the 24th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP24) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, it takes place between December 2-4, 2018.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is currently in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires where he is attending the 2018 G20 summit. He spoke to the team ahead of the game, the presidency reported.

