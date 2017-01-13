Real Madrid's new unbeaten record

Zidan’s Real Madrid broke the previous record for a Spanish club of 39 games in all competitions, set last season by their eternal rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid drawn in their Copa del Rey game against Sevilla in the 90+2 minute of the game with an impressive goal by Benzema

El Merengue‘s previous longest unbeaten run was 34 games, set during the 1988-89 campaign when they won the Primera Division title, only losing once in 38 games.

Juventus holds the all-time record among clubs in the top five European leagues for their unbeaten run of 43 matches in all competitions, set when current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was in charge in 2011-12.

If Real Madrid continue to avoid defeat, The Spaniards could equal Juventus‘ European record at home in La Liga against Malaga on Jan. 21 and break it in the second leg of their Copa quarterfinal the following week.

