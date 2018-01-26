Samuel Eto'o reveals the name of the African player he likes the most

The current Antalyaspor striker, Samuel Eto’o, is a person with a big heart, and who does not hesitate to reveal his feelings towards the people he appreciates.

The Cameroonian has published a photo with Demba Ba on his Instagram account, accompanied by a message that can only please the Senegalese striker.

The former captain of the Indomitable Lions wrote, “I’ve known guys in my life, but like you, never. Respect my little Demba Ba “.

The two players have probably crossed in Turkey where Eto’o is already playing with Antalyaspor since Demba Ba made his return to Besiktas, after a time spent in China.

A beautiful message, full of respect, and love …