Saudi Pro League : Essam El-Hadary scored for Al Taawoun

In the dying moments of the game, the referee awarded Al Taawoun a penalty kick. Egypt’s legendary goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary scored his second-ever career goal.

El-Hadary can become the oldest player at world cup if he play with Egypt next summer.