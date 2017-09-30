Serie A: Not that easy for Juve against Atalatna, Easier for Napoli in Cagliari

In this week-end’s Calcio schedule Juventus will play a complicated and not so easy game against Atalanta , co-leader Napoli will have an easier task against Cagliari, while a beautiful and probably the strongest game will be between AC Milan and AS Roma in San Siro.
San Siro for the shock of the week-end !
AC Milan-AS Rome seems to be the game to watch this week in Serie A even if the two teams are a little away from the very first places. Roma (5th) still has an excuse, a late match to play against Sampdoria Genoa. Games between big teams at the San Siro always have its charm and we can’t wait to watch this game after Milan’s recent Europa League form.
Inter could make the best out of it
Third and only 2 points away of the two co-leaders, Inter Milan is ready to take a major step and will have a great opportunity Sunday to do that with a trip to Benevento.
The hosts are going through a very painful discovery of Serie A with six defeats in six games, with ONLY one goal scored. It is hard to imagine the Milanese suffering in front of the red lantern.
The Whole Schedule
30/09/2017
Udinese – Sampdoria Gênes
Genoa – Bologne
01/10/2017
Naples – Cagliari
Benevento – Inter Milan
Chievo Vérone – Fiorentina
Lazio Rome – Sassuolo
SPAL – Crotone
Torino – Hellas Vérone
AC Milan – AS Rome
Atalanta – Juventus Turin