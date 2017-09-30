Serie A: Not that easy for Juve against Atalatna, Easier for Napoli in Cagliari

AC Milan-AS Rome seems to be the game to watch this week in Serie A even if the two teams are a little away from the very first places. Roma (5th) still has an excuse, a late match to play against Sampdoria Genoa. Games between big teams at the San Siro always have its charm and we can’t wait to watch this game after Milan’s recent Europa League form.

Inter could make the best out of it

Third and only 2 points away of the two co-leaders, Inter Milan is ready to take a major step and will have a great opportunity Sunday to do that with a trip to Benevento.

The hosts are going through a very painful discovery of Serie A with six defeats in six games, with ONLY one goal scored. It is hard to imagine the Milanese suffering in front of the red lantern.

The Whole Schedule

30/09/2017

Udinese – Sampdoria Gênes

Genoa – Bologne

01/10/2017

Naples – Cagliari

Benevento – Inter Milan

Chievo Vérone – Fiorentina

Lazio Rome – Sassuolo

SPAL – Crotone

Torino – Hellas Vérone

AC Milan – AS Rome

Atalanta – Juventus Turin