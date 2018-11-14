Back

Solari confirmed Real Madrid coach till 2021

Author: Euronews
14th November 2018, 5 PM UTC
The 42-year-old Argentine has led the team to four wins in four games since taking over as interim manager in place of sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui two weeks ago

European champions Real Madrid have handed Santiago Solari a contract as first-team coach through to June 2021, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.



The 42-year-old Argentine has led the team to four wins in four games since taking over as interim manager in place of sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui two weeks ago.



Solari has enjoyed the best start of any coach in the club’s history and his appointment as permanent manager was approved by the Spanish soccer federation on Monday.



He played for Real from 2000 to 2005 in the Galacticos era alongside Zinedine Zidane, who became the club’s coach and won three Champions League titles in a row before stepping down.



Solari led Real’s reserve team from 2016 until he took over from Lopetegui last month after the club’s poor run of form culminated in a painful 5-1 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona.

AFCON: Nigerians react to $25,000 offer for goals against South Africa

Author: Euronews
15th November 2018, 2 AM UTC
Nigeria, will be playing to win the match in Johannesburg, in order to secure a place at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon next year.

Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed reactions towards the offer of a $25,000 cash reward to the national football team for every goal scored in Saturday’s cup of nations qualifier against South Africa.

The offer was made by the governor of Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta state region, Ifeanyi Okowa, who visited the Super Eagles in a training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

Nigeria, will be playing to win the match in Johannesburg, in order to secure a place at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon next year.

Nigeria tops the qualification group with nine points, closely followed by South Africa on eight points.

While it is not unusual for politicians to offer cash rewards to national football teams in Nigeria and Africa, some argued on social media that the money could be better spent on service delivery.

Social media reactions

Egypt: canoeing, kayaking competition

Author: Euronews
12th November 2018, 8 PM UTC
Egypt’s River Nile plays host to first national canoe and kayak competition.

A first national competition for over 200 canoe and kayak racers took place on the River Nile in Egypt on Saturday.

The north African country which currently has no Olympic title or medals, hopes to boost its chances of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

According to International Canoe Referee, Wassim Chahine, “today’s competition is the Egyptian cup. This is the first competition to be held in Egypt. This the federation’s new policy. They want to hold strong competitions in the middle of the season. This is the first competition and the participation was big. Around 200 players and 13 clubs. The competition is strong and there are very good competitors.”

Despite a strong international competitive presence, canoeing is still a relatively new sport in Egypt.

One of the winners from Saturday’s competition, 25- year old Galal Osama, hopes to represent Egypt in the 2020 games.

“The Nile, as they say ‘fishing teaches patience’, our sport also teaches patience. Our sport is special because we move all of our body (muscles). We do not use only one muscle. It is a very exciting sport.”

The Egyptian federation was established in 2011 as an independent organisation, though -competitions have been held for decades under the Egyptian rowing association.

Addis Ababa hosts 10km Ethiopia - Eritrea peace race

Author: Euronews
12th November 2018, 10 AM UTC
Almost all participants were branded in an attire that has the widely used photo of Eritrean and Ethiopian painted handshake. It bore the inscription « One Love » below.

Capital of Ethiopia Addis Ababa was flooded by runners over the weekend. Runners running in support of the peace deal signed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki in July 2018.

Thousands of nationals from both sides cheered as they ran a 10 km race, which is the first major sporting event since the signing of a peace agreement in Asmara.

This race saw persons of all ages and from all walks of life line up and run to support the deal which has reunited peoples on both sides of the border after decades of hostilities.

“I am very happy, there is nothing more (important) than love, reconciliation and happiness in this world, I am very happy,” Mohammed Ahmed, a participant told reporters.

Almost all participants were branded in an attire that has the widely used photo of Eritrean and Ethiopian painted handshake. It bore the inscription “One Love” below.

Flags and photos of the two leaders were also prominent throughout the race.

“I am happy with the opening of the border, my brother came back to Ethiopia after 20 years and we met,” Chalachew Addis, another participant added. 

Eritrea, formerly a part of Ethiopia declared its independence in 1993 after three decades of war. The two countries fought a war between 1998 and 2000, which killed some 80,000 people, mainly as a result of a border conflict.

The coming to power in April of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a 42-year-old reformer, changed the situation. It launched a reconciliation process, which led to a peace agreement in July.

Video: Drogba says 'not leaving' despite retirement reports

Author: Euronews
9th November 2018, 5 PM UTC
It remains to be seen whether Drogba is talking about staying in the game as an active player or in another capacity.

Former skipper of Ivory Coast and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, has dispelled widely reported retirement from the game.

He tweeted a short video clip on Friday evening with the word, “Retirement???” the 36-second video which is actually a clip from the movie Wolf of Wall Street, had its main actor saying “I’m not leaving … the show goes on, this is my home…” the actor added to much cheers and applause by his audience.

It remains to be seen whether Drogba is talking about staying in the game as an active player or in another capacity.

Reports this week said he had effectively hanged his boots and ended his glittering footballing career in defeat. A club he owns shares in, the Phoenix Rising, lost to Louisville City in the USL Cup final.

Drogba led out the Rising for what was to be his swansong in the final of U.S. football’s second tier.

However, a second-half goal from Louisville’s Luke Spencer meant the Ivorian did not get to bow out with one last title.

The defeat marks the end of Drogba’s trophy-filled career, which was topped by scoring the equalising goal and deciding penalty in Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League triumph.

Drogba announced his plans to retire back in March, calling an end to a career that has also seen spells at Le Mans, Marseille, Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray and the Montreal Impact.

UEFA to re-elect Ceferin as president in february 2019

Author: Euronews
9th November 2018, 7 AM UTC
UEFA, Europe’s football governing body will vote for a new president in February 2019 and incumbent Aleksander Ceferin will run unopposed for a re-election.

UEFA, Europe’s football governing body will vote for a new president in February 2019 and incumbent Aleksander Ceferin will run unopposed for a re-election.

The deadline for applications closed on Wednesday with no one aiming to challenge the Slovenian who has been president since 14 September 2016.

He beat Dutch football administrator Michael van Praag to replace Frenchman Michel Platini who was banned by FIFA’s ethics committee for ethics violations.

The vote will be held at UEFA’s congress in Rome on Feb. 7.

