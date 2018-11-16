Back

Somalia's first boxing tournament in 40 years held

Author: Euronews
16th November 2018, 2 PM UTC
Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has suffered years of explosions killing several and regularly claimed by armed group, al-Shabab.

This is the first time in 40 years that Somalia is holding a boxing tournament.



Years of insecurity and uncertainty meant the sport was relegated to the background.



“The reasons we are organizing this boxing tournament after 40 years may include the fact that the country’s situation is better, whether in terms of security or politics, we think there is a real change’‘, said Awil Gelle Ahmed, Second Vice President of the Somali Boxing Federation.



For locals, the contest is a sign of good things to come. They are hopeful that more young people will take part in the sport.



“I love boxing so much and my coach made me fall in love with this sport to be a well-known boxer”, said Somalian boxer, Kashmir Abdirahim Abdalla.



“Today, I am very happy with this tournament, something we have been missing for many years, and we hope the tournament will produce more boxers’‘, said Mohamed Ahmed Abdullahi a spectator.



Recently, Somalian born Ramla Ali represented her native Somalia in the International Boxing Association Women’s Boxing World Championships, becoming the first boxer to do so.



Many years ago, Ali’s family fled Mogadishu after her brother died due to a grenade explosion outside their house.



The family sought asylum in England after a first stop to Kenya on a rickety cramp boat, according to firstpost.com.



AFCON 2019 qualifying weekend: Salah's Egypt, Burundi and Morocco win

Author: Euronews
17th November 2018, 1 AM UTC
Madagascar, Senegal and hosts Cameroon have also qualified for the 2019 Cup of Nations, the first to feature 24 teams, and another 15 countries could secure places this weekend.

Burundi, Egypt and Morocco won their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier matches on Friday, extending their chances of qualifying for the continent’s biggest football tournament.

Cameroon, who will be hosting the 2019 AFCON were also in action, but lost (0-2) to Morocco.

Salah inspires Egypt win

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah scored his fourth goal of the qualification campaign, to give his nation a win in the final minute of the game against Tunisia.

While both teams have already qualified for the 2019 AFCON, Egypt’s win at the 86,000-seat Borg el Arab stadium in Alexandria, ended Tunisia’s 100 precent record. The North Africans had beaten Egypt at home, eSwatini away and Niger twice.

Victory brought Egypt level with Tunisia in Group J on 12 points, but the losers retained first place on head-to-head records.

Burundi win

Meanwhile, Burundi climbed above Mali and Gabon to top Group C with a 5-2 win over South Sudan in Juba, where Fiston Abdul Razak scored four goals for the visitors.

Burundi have nine points, Mali eight, Gabon seven and South Sudan none with the second and third-place teams meeting in Libreville Saturday.

The top two finishers qualify and a Malian victory over Gabon would assure them of a place at the June 15-July 13 tournament in Cameroon.

Saturday fixtures

  • South Africa vs Nigeria
  • Comoros vs Malawi
  • Uganda vs Cape Verde
  • Gabon vs Mali
  • Namibia vs Guinea-Bissau
  • Equatorial Guinea vs Senegal
  • Gambia vs Benin
  • Seychelles vs Libya

AFCON 2019: CAF confirms Cameroon as hosts

Djokovic stuns Zverev at ATP finals

Author: Euronews
15th November 2018, 12 PM UTC
He will advance into the last four of the season-ending tournament for the eighth time if John Isner beats Marin Cilic in the evening session

World number one Novak Djokovic produced a rock-solid performance to dismantle the challenge of German firebrand Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday (November 14).

The Serb, 10 years older than his opponent, was made to work hard in an absorbing first set but Zverev’s challenge crumbled at the O2 Arena as Djokovic won 6-4 6-1 to move within sight of the semi-finals.

Five-times champion Djokovic, who will end the year as world number one for the fifth time in his career after a storming second half of the season, leads the Gustavo Kuerten group with two wins and is yet to drop a set.

He will advance into the last four of the season-ending tournament for the eighth time if John Isner beats Marin Cilic in the evening session.

All seven round-robin matches played so far this week have been won in straight sets, but for a while it appeared as though the crowd would be given full value for their ticket.

The 21-year-old Zverev, who has a Tour-leading 55 match wins this year, went toe-to-toe with Djokovic from the baseline and looked to have the firepower to worry his opponent.

Djokovic netted a routine forehand when serving at 4-4 30-30, offering Zverev a break point that he did not convert.

Djokovic then double-faulted to give Zverev another chance to serve for the set but this time the German went just wide with an attempted lob after the Serb ventured into the net.

The net game always looked dangerous for Zverev and so it proved as he double-faulted to concede the set.

Zverev looked deflated and despite holding serve for 1-1 he offered no more resistance as Djokovic won five games in a row to seal his 33rd win in his last 35 matches.

His final group match is against Cilic while Zverev will hope to bounce back against Isner.

AFCON: Nigerians react to $25,000 offer for goals against South Africa

Author: Euronews
15th November 2018, 2 AM UTC
Nigeria, will be playing to win the match in Johannesburg, in order to secure a place at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon next year.

Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed reactions towards the offer of a $25,000 cash reward to the national football team for every goal scored in Saturday’s cup of nations qualifier against South Africa.

The offer was made by the governor of Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta state region, Ifeanyi Okowa, who visited the Super Eagles in a training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Wednesday.

Nigeria, will be playing to win the match in Johannesburg, in order to secure a place at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon next year.

Nigeria tops the qualification group with nine points, closely followed by South Africa on eight points.

While it is not unusual for politicians to offer cash rewards to national football teams in Nigeria and Africa, some argued on social media that the money could be better spent on service delivery.

Social media reactions

Solari confirmed Real Madrid coach till 2021

Author: Euronews
14th November 2018, 3 PM UTC
The 42-year-old Argentine has led the team to four wins in four games since taking over as interim manager in place of sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui two weeks ago

European champions Real Madrid have handed Santiago Solari a contract as first-team coach through to June 2021, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old Argentine has led the team to four wins in four games since taking over as interim manager in place of sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui two weeks ago.

Solari has enjoyed the best start of any coach in the club’s history and his appointment as permanent manager was approved by the Spanish soccer federation on Monday.

He played for Real from 2000 to 2005 in the Galacticos era alongside Zinedine Zidane, who became the club’s coach and won three Champions League titles in a row before stepping down.

Solari led Real’s reserve team from 2016 until he took over from Lopetegui last month after the club’s poor run of form culminated in a painful 5-1 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona.

Egypt: canoeing, kayaking competition

Author: Euronews
12th November 2018, 8 PM UTC
Egypt’s River Nile plays host to first national canoe and kayak competition.

A first national competition for over 200 canoe and kayak racers took place on the River Nile in Egypt on Saturday.

The north African country which currently has no Olympic title or medals, hopes to boost its chances of competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

According to International Canoe Referee, Wassim Chahine, “today’s competition is the Egyptian cup. This is the first competition to be held in Egypt. This the federation’s new policy. They want to hold strong competitions in the middle of the season. This is the first competition and the participation was big. Around 200 players and 13 clubs. The competition is strong and there are very good competitors.”

Despite a strong international competitive presence, canoeing is still a relatively new sport in Egypt.

One of the winners from Saturday’s competition, 25- year old Galal Osama, hopes to represent Egypt in the 2020 games.

“The Nile, as they say ‘fishing teaches patience’, our sport also teaches patience. Our sport is special because we move all of our body (muscles). We do not use only one muscle. It is a very exciting sport.”

The Egyptian federation was established in 2011 as an independent organisation, though -competitions have been held for decades under the Egyptian rowing association.

