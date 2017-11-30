Squadra Azzurra : Buffon open to Italy return !

Gianluigi Buffon will say “yes !” if Italy come calling again, despite having previously retired from international football.

The veteran Juventus goalkeeper said after Italy’s World Cup play-off final defeat to Sweden that his time with the international team was over after a 175-cap career.

“I took a break from the national team, but I could never desert a possible call in the future if needed,” he told reporters at the Gran Gala del Calcio.

“I’m of a certain age, so it’s right for me to take a pause. With the way I am though, if there were a total absence of goalkeepers and they asked me to come back, I’d be there even at 60.”