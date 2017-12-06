The 12 teams that have already qualified for the Champions League last 16

Author: A M
6th December 2017, 10 AM UTC
With just Wednesday’s games remaining, these are the 12 teams that have already qualified to the Champions League knockout stages.

Group A : Manchester United (England) and Basel (Switzerland)
Group B : PSG (France) and Bayern Munich (Germany)
Group C : Chelsea (England) and Roma (Italy)
Group D : Barcelona (Spain) and Juventus (Italy)
Group E : Manchester City
Group F : –
Group G : Besiktas (Turkey)
Group H : Tottenham (England) and Real Madrid (Spain)

Napoli, Shakhtar (E), Liverpool, Sevilla, Spartak (F), Porto and Leipzig (G) can be qualified toonight.

