The 12 teams that have already qualified for the Champions League last 16

With just Wednesday’s games remaining, these are the 12 teams that have already qualified to the Champions League knockout stages.

Group A : Manchester United (England) and Basel (Switzerland)

Group B : PSG (France) and Bayern Munich (Germany)

Group C : Chelsea (England) and Roma (Italy)

Group D : Barcelona (Spain) and Juventus (Italy)

Group E : Manchester City

Group F : –

Group G : Besiktas (Turkey)

Group H : Tottenham (England) and Real Madrid (Spain)

Napoli, Shakhtar (E), Liverpool, Sevilla, Spartak (F), Porto and Leipzig (G) can be qualified toonight.