The Black Stars to face a broken Mali

The Black Stars will be facing Mali in Day 2 of Group D of thr AFCON 2017.

The Malians are not at the top of their performance, and Ghana seems to have a great chance to qualify on top of the Group D.

The Black Stars triumphed 1-0 over Uganda thanks to an Andre Ayew penalty in their opening Group D fixture, leaving them two points clear at the summit following a goalless draw between Mali and Egypt.

That joy was tempered by an injury to left-back Baba Rahman, who is currently on loan at Schalke from Chelsea.