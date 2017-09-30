The Clasico : Is it the end of the most fabulous football show on earth ?

It is surely hard to believe but this year’s Calsico could be the last one that we’re going to watch in the Spanish league. The reason ? The actual Catalan Referendum aiming to get the independence from Spain.

We’ve been talking about it for several years but it seems that this time, things are getting serious. Public figures such as Pep Guardiola and Gerard Piqué called for the Catalan people’s right to choose their nation’s destiny :

Ja he votat. Junts som imparables defensant la democràcia. pic.twitter.com/mGXf7Qj1TM — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) 1 octobre 2017

Pep Guardiola looks like he’s giving a speech at a Catalan independence rally, because that is literally what he is doing here pic.twitter.com/5Diczynkgh — Football Likealooks (@FTBL_Likealooks) 29 juin 2017

La Liga couldn’t be clearer about this topic : If this Independence will take place , this will systematically mean that FC Barcelona as well as all the other clubs in Catalonia, will no longer have the right to participate in the local competitions. In other words , there will be no upcoming clashes between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga !

A decision that will negatively impact the Spanish and international football according to former FC Barcelona president, Juan Laporta.

In an interview with “AS” magazine, he stated: “The Clasico’s absence will be a huge mistake committed by the Spanish federation and government. It’s a real crime and they will deeply regret it. This match is a source of attraction for all football fans around the world”.

The referendum is taking place on October 1st. The decision will have an impact on the political, social and sportive life in Spain as a whole.

Let’s wait and see …