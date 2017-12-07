The ideal XI of Ballon d'Or winners

Many legends have won the Ballon d’Or. Here is a lineup made up of the best players who have been given the Ballon d’Or.

Goalkeeper:

Lev Yashin (1963)

Defenders:

Franz Beckenbauer (1972 and 1976)

Fabio Cannavaro (2006)

Matthias Sammer (1996)

Midfilders:

Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973 and 1974)

Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985)

Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979)

Alfredo di Stefano (1957 and 1959)

Forwards:

Leo Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015)

Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016)

Marco van Basten (1988, 1989 and 1992)