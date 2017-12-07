The ideal XI of Ballon d'Or winners

Many legends have won the Ballon d’Or. Here is a lineup made up of the best players who have been given the Ballon d’Or.
Goalkeeper:
Lev Yashin (1963)
Defenders:
Franz Beckenbauer (1972 and 1976)
Fabio Cannavaro (2006)
Matthias Sammer (1996)
Midfilders:
Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973 and 1974)
Michel Platini (1983, 1984 and 1985)
Kevin Keegan (1978 and 1979)
Alfredo di Stefano (1957 and 1959)
Forwards:
Leo Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015)
Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016)
Marco van Basten (1988, 1989 and 1992)