Timothy Weah : The Kid who's following his father's path

He’s only 17 years old but he’s already following his father’s path. George Weah‘s son, Timothy Weah signed last summer his first professional contract with the French side, Paris Saint Germain.

Timothy started playing football in an academy in New York called BW Gottschee Soccer. After that, he played for one year with New York Red Bull‘s youth club before deciding to move to Europe.

The youngster is actually playing with Paris since three years. He signed a three-year contract with the club and we’ll resume his adventure within PSG’s training center.

Timothy Weah plays as a right winger and a striker. After his great performances with Paris Saint Germain , he was considered as one of the most talented players in the club.

He won the French league (U17) last season with his club and also scored three goals in the UEFA Youth league.

His father, Mister George, was present in Paris in June to see his son signing his first professional contract.

He told the press: “I’m really proud and happy to see my son playing with a big club like Paris Saint Germain.He should prove himself and keep on going to chase his dreams”.

Timothy has a long way to go to write the same great story as his father.

Good luck Tim !